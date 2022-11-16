Vernon Elks serve up Santa toy breakfast

Event goes 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, open to all; bring an unwrapped toy and/or cash donation

Enjoy some flapjacks while helping out local children.

Vernon Elks Lodge No. 45 hosts its fist Santa’s Elks Christmas Toy Breakfast Thursday, Dec. 1, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Elks Hall (3103-30th St.).

All you have to do is bring an unwrapped toy (cash donations will also be accepted) and enjoy a pancake breakfast with the Elks.

There will also be live entertainment.

No reservations are necessary.

