Vernon Elks serve up Santa toy breakfast
Event goes 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, open to all; bring an unwrapped toy and/or cash donation
Enjoy some flapjacks while helping out local children.
Vernon Elks Lodge No. 45 hosts its fist Santa’s Elks Christmas Toy Breakfast Thursday, Dec. 1, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Elks Hall (3103-30th St.).
All you have to do is bring an unwrapped toy (cash donations will also be accepted) and enjoy a pancake breakfast with the Elks.
There will also be live entertainment.
No reservations are necessary.
