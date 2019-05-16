Vernon encourages residents to “green-up” and plant a tree

Each year the City offers a $20 voucher towards the purchase of a tree at Swan Lake Nursery, to be planted on private residential property.
This year the City has expanded the information in the tree guide, and is providing a planting guide and collecting pictures of the trees in their new locations.
The tree voucher program includes: one $20 voucher towards the purchase of a tree to be planted on a residential lot within the City of Vernon; a guide to help select an appropriate tree (on-line or paper copy available); and guideines to support planting the tree successfully.
How the program works
- Pick up a tree voucher at the Front Desk of the Community Services Building at 3001 – 32 Avenue, Vernon (the old Library) , between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday (except holidays) until October 15. Please bring identification of residency, as the offer is limited to one voucher per Vernon household.
- Go to Swan Lake Nursery and pick up a tree. The voucher will provide a $20 credit towards the purchase.
- Take a photo of the tree in its new location and upload it to the City website: https://www.vernon.ca/trees
For more information, contact Susan Abbott, Parks Planner at sabbott@vernon.ca.
