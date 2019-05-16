Vernon encourages residents to “green-up” and plant a tree

Each year the City offers a $20 voucher towards the purchase of a tree at Swan Lake Nursery, to be planted on private residential property.

This year the City has expanded the information in the tree guide, and is providing a planting guide and collecting pictures of the trees in their new locations.

The tree voucher program includes: one $20 voucher towards the purchase of a tree to be planted on a residential lot within the City of Vernon; a guide to help select an appropriate tree (on-line or paper copy available); and guideines to support planting the tree successfully.

How the program works

Pick up a tree voucher at the Front Desk of the Community Services Building at 3001 – 32 Avenue, Vernon (the old Library) , between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday (except holidays) until October 15. Please bring identification of residency, as the offer is limited to one voucher per Vernon household.

Go to Swan Lake Nursery and pick up a tree. The voucher will provide a $20 credit towards the purchase.

Take a photo of the tree in its new location and upload it to the City website: https://www.vernon.ca/trees

For more information, contact Susan Abbott, Parks Planner at sabbott@vernon.ca.

