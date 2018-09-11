Vernon event celebrates breastfeeding

The North Okanagan Breastfeeding Committee’s annual celebration is at the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club in Vernon Sept. 29. (Daisy Photography)

Our local area has many avenues of support for those thinking about or who are breastfeeding.

The North Okanagan Breastfeeding Committee is a collective of local breastfeeding resources that hosts an annual breastfeeding celebration open to the Vernon public. This year’s celebration will be held Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club.

The committee combines World Breastfeeding Week with the Quintessential Breastfeeding Latch-on.

“Any mama breastfeeding, or expecting and thinking of breastfeeding, is encouraged to come out and join the celebration,” said spokesperson Laura Meikle.

Related: Artists celebrate breastfeeding

Planning ahead with breastfeeding helps moms feel better prepared, and more knowledgeable for the task once baby arrives. Vernon has a number of support systems for prenatal preparation. The North Okanagan Breastfeeding Committee suggests moms contact:

* Interior Health’s ABCs of Breastfeeding which is a prenatal breastfeeding prep class, and also postnatal support is available with the Weight And See program. Call Vernon Health Unit for more information: 250-549-5721

* La Leche League Canada, Vernon Group, offers monthly meet-ups for expecting and breastfeeding moms, and free phone consultations. Call Leaders Aimee 250-463-1064, Sarah 604-240-4204

* Pregnancy Outreach Program offers free and confidential support from pregnancy to 6 months postnatal: 250-542-5448 or text 250-306-9954

* Vernon Breastfeeding Cafe, where moms of the North Okanagan can support each other on their breastfeeding journeys, connecting through meet-ups and Facebook communications. Contact: Vernon Breastfeeding Cafe Facebook Group.

* Local prenatal classes also often offer a segment on breastfeeding.

“The art of breastfeeding does not need to be tackled alone. Seeking out support sooner than later can help set you up for success,” Meikle said.

A tent will be set up outside to direct participants in, across from the Rec Centre’s main entrance. Refreshments and door prizes offered, children welcome.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.