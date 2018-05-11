Vernon event makes strides for kids

Malorie Poloik and Debbie Poloik volunteered for the third year in a row during the Walk So Kids Can Talk, last Sunday at the DND Fields. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

On Sunday, May 6, people around the country walked with thousands of other allies to make our world a more supportive place for youth.

And Vernon was no exception. The Walk So Kids Can Talk event took place in the DND fields Sunday, raising funds to ensure that there is support for the city’s youth when they need it most.

“Anxiety in children is becoming an epidemic and the Kids Help Phone is always ready to help children and teens who need to talk,” the event states.

Kids Help Phone is always open for young people — no matter where they are or what time it is. They are a charity and have been a trusted source of support for over 28 years.

The top teams locally were Kal Tire Vernon, which raised $3,351.13 and Purdys, who raised $154. Top individual fundraisers were Shelby Franson and Natalie Peck.

Kal Tire donated $5 per wheel alignment sold in April towards the cause, amounting to $1,760. A couple of Wine Wednesday raffles also generated more than $1,400.

To donate visit walksokidscantalk.ca.

