Vernon events spotlight mental health week

Vernon’s Canadian Mental Health Association branch has a couple of events planned for marking Mental Health Week, May 7-13.

CMHA Vernon, in partnership with Mental Illness Family Support Centre, is hosting a Block Party on Thursday, May 10, at CMHA Vernon (3100-28th Avenue) from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be live music and prizes, and it’s a great opportunity to come out to support mental health in the community.

CMHA is also hosting Mixing it Up for Mental Health on Saturday, May 12, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Durali Villa on Old Kamloops Road. The evening will feature live music, drinks and appetizers and a silent auction. All funds raised to support youth mental health programs and services in the community.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at www.mixingitup.ca.

“We encourage everyone in our community to take action during Mental Health Week to raise awareness about mental health,” said Julia Payson, CMHA executive director. “We all have mental health and have faced challenges from time to time. It is important for those facing challenges and need help to know they are not alone and it is OK to ask for help.

“During Mental Health Week we aim to spread this message throughout our community.”

Let’s #GetLoud about what mental health really is during the 67th Canadian Mental Health Association’s annual Mental Health Week.

Each May, Canadians in communities, schools, workplaces and the House of Commons rally around CMHA Mental Health Week. CMHA Mental Health Week raises awareness about the importance of mental health.

Mental health is about more than mental illness. One in five Canadians live with mental health problems, mental illnesses or addiction. But the reality is, five in five of us have mental health, just like we all have physical health.

Mental health is about more than being happy all the time. It’s about feeling good about who you are, having balance in your life, and managing life’s highs and lows. Everyone deserves to feel well, whatever their mental health experience. And we all need a support system to lean on.

Get involved

· Visit www.mentalhealthweek.ca for info and tools about CMHA Mental Health Week.

· At the site you can SHARE communications materials, WRITE your local MP or DONATE to support CMHA programs and initiatives.

To learn more about the Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon Branch or to make a donation to improve mental health in our community, visit www.vernon.cmha.bc.ca or call 250-542-3114.



