Vernon events spotlight mental health week

CMHA Vernon branch hosting pair of events

Vernon’s Canadian Mental Health Association branch has a couple of events planned for marking Mental Health Week, May 7-13.

CMHA Vernon, in partnership with Mental Illness Family Support Centre, is hosting a Block Party on Thursday, May 10, at CMHA Vernon (3100-28th Avenue) from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be live music and prizes, and it’s a great opportunity to come out to support mental health in the community.

CMHA is also hosting Mixing it Up for Mental Health on Saturday, May 12, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Durali Villa on Old Kamloops Road. The evening will feature live music, drinks and appetizers and a silent auction. All funds raised to support youth mental health programs and services in the community.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at www.mixingitup.ca.

“We encourage everyone in our community to take action during Mental Health Week to raise awareness about mental health,” said Julia Payson, CMHA executive director. “We all have mental health and have faced challenges from time to time. It is important for those facing challenges and need help to know they are not alone and it is OK to ask for help.

“During Mental Health Week we aim to spread this message throughout our community.”

Let’s #GetLoud about what mental health really is during the 67th Canadian Mental Health Association’s annual Mental Health Week.

Each May, Canadians in communities, schools, workplaces and the House of Commons rally around CMHA Mental Health Week. CMHA Mental Health Week raises awareness about the importance of mental health.

Mental health is about more than mental illness. One in five Canadians live with mental health problems, mental illnesses or addiction. But the reality is, five in five of us have mental health, just like we all have physical health.

Mental health is about more than being happy all the time. It’s about feeling good about who you are, having balance in your life, and managing life’s highs and lows. Everyone deserves to feel well, whatever their mental health experience. And we all need a support system to lean on.

Get involved

· Visit www.mentalhealthweek.ca for info and tools about CMHA Mental Health Week.

· At the site you can SHARE communications materials, WRITE your local MP or DONATE to support CMHA programs and initiatives.

To learn more about the Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon Branch or to make a donation to improve mental health in our community, visit www.vernon.cmha.bc.ca or call 250-542-3114.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Highlanders fling into spring

Just Posted

Highlanders fling into spring

Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band in Grand Forks this weekend for 40th annual Spring Fling competition

Owners of North Okanagan stolen tools sought

Abandoned vehicle, stolen from Kelowna, found in Enderby with unidentified tools

New top cop announced for Vernon

Insp. Shawna Baher brings with her 26 years of RCMP experience to Vernon-North Okanagan detachment

Man wounded in Vernon shooting

Police investigating non-random incident early Tuesday

Westside Road caves near Ewings Landing

UPDATE: Road re-opened to single-lane alternating traffic, two properties on evacuation order

VIDEO: Avalanche prevention from a bird’s-eye view

Crews work to reduce risk from avalanches by triggering controlled slides during spring weather

No way of forecasting Okanagan floods: engineer

RDOS released an informational video with expert analysis and drone shots of regional floods Wednesday

Province has no worries about South Okanagan dam breaches

Despite early issues with area dams, officials not worried about a 2010 Testalinden dam breach repeat

Canada loses NAFTA court challenge, reviving environmental concerns

The government has lost a court bid to overturn a NAFTA ruling involving a Nova Scotia quarry and marine terminal project

Vernon events spotlight mental health week

CMHA Vernon branch hosting pair of events

One dead in Kamloops tractor incident

RCMP confirm one person is dead following a tractor accident near Kamloops

Vernon pickleball tournament opens Friday

The three-day tournament is skill-based promoting fun and friendly competition.

Federation checks in with exhibition

North Okanagan Chapter Federation of Canadian Artists exhibition underway

McHappy Day underway in Vernon

The one-day event raises funds for Ronald McDonald Houses and other children’s charities

Most Read

  • Highlanders fling into spring

    Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band in Grand Forks this weekend for 40th annual Spring Fling competition

  • Vernon events spotlight mental health week

    CMHA Vernon branch hosting pair of events