Vernon Fire Games test skill in support of hospice

Michele Hill and Paul Sterritt will be showing off some fancy footwork during Dancing With the Vernon Stars in support of the North Okanagan Hospice Society. But first you can support the couple’s fundraising efforts at a special event Sunday, the Firefighting Challenge. (DWTVS photo)

Anyone who has ever wanted to see if they have what it takes to be a firefighter will have a chance to try, while supporting a worthy cause.

A Firefighter Challenge takes place Sunday, June 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Lake City Casino parking lot.

Fire games involve competing in a firefighter obstacle course and spraying water at a target to win, along with a hose rolling competition and firefighter fitness challenge for the public.

“Come see how it feels with full gear on,” said Paul Sterritt with the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department.

Sterritt is organizing the event alongside Michele Hill to raise awareness and money for the North Okanagan Hospice Society. The two are dance partners in the 12th annual Dancing With the Vernon Stars event, a major fundraiser for hospice.

See: A tough hill to climb: Armstrong business owner overcomes odds

“Come along and support your local firefighters, experience what we do and donate to the Hospice cause,” said Sterritt.

Those attending can also get their photo, by donation, with firefighters and trucks.

A biologist who has operated Hill Environmental Ltd. the past 25 years, Hill is chair of the board of directors at Community Futures North Okanagan, where she also sits on the loans committee and the Business Exchange Program. Sterritt not only works locally, he is a 16-year member of Armstrong-Spallumcheen Fire Department.

Together, they are partnering up to support Hospice and the vital service it provides the community.

North Okanagan Hospice Society (Hospice) provides quality end-of-life services for the residents of the North Okanagan. When medical intervention can no longer add days to life,

Hospice strives to add more life to each day.

“This service touches many lives and hearts in our community,” said Sterritt.

Hospice relies on donations and fundraised dollars to sustain such programs. Each year, donations and fundraised dollars of approximately $600,000 are required to offset the costs of providing quality end-of-life care.

Dancing with the Vernon Stars, which takes place Sept, 27, greatly assists in these efforts.

See: Couples announced for Dancing With the Vernon Stars

Hill and Skerritt are one of eight couples who will step out onto the ballroom floor in support of hospice

The event showcases local dancers with big hearts and the drive to raise funds through their own activities this spring and summer. All dance couples are asked to raise $7,500 which will contribute to the North Okanagan Hospice Society’s overall net fundraising goal of $150,000.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on Ticket Seller by mid-August for $125 each. The event includes a dinner, silent and live auction, the dance show and closes off with DJ Haymaker.

