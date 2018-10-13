Vernon Food Action Society hosts food resilience fundraiser.

The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 27 at the Okanagan College Lecture Theater.

The Food Action Society of the North Okanagan, a local non-profit dedicated to issues of food security. They are running programs such as community kitchens for senior citizens, cooking and gardening programs in elementary and high schools, community gardens, and workshops.

“As a non-profit we are constantly in need of funding and exposure so that the public is aware of our programs and events. We really work hard to build community here in Vernon, and help people access healthy food and knowledge regarding food,” said Jenn Elward of the Food Action Society.

The Food Action Society aim to improve individual and community food security by cultivating a healthy, sustainable regional food system via education, community action, programming, policy development, and partnerships.

The local chapter is hosting a fundraising event on Saturday, Oct. 27 at the Okanagan College Lecture Theater. This events topic: Cultivating Change: Food Resilience and Simple DIY hacks for healthy resilient living.

“We hope to inspire the audience with some easy, practical ideas for sustainable living. Our speakers share what they’ve learned in their search for sustainability, including their best do’s and dont’s,” Elward said.

Tickets are $25 and seats are limited. To buy tickets, visit http://foodaction.ca/change/. All proceeds support Food Action programming Vernon’s community.

