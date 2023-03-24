Vernon’s Barrita Durward (second froml left) hosts her 14th annual Valentines For Mexico gala Friday, March 24. The event at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre is a sellout, and will raise funds for Durward’s ongoing orphanage prevention project in Mexico, as well as for her immediate family member Candria Krykwo (right), who is battling Stage 4 ovarian cancer. (Conritubed photos)

Vernon’s Barrita Durward (second froml left) hosts her 14th annual Valentines For Mexico gala Friday, March 24. The event at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre is a sellout, and will raise funds for Durward’s ongoing orphanage prevention project in Mexico, as well as for her immediate family member Candria Krykwo (right), who is battling Stage 4 ovarian cancer. (Conritubed photos)

Vernon fundraiser a night for four

Sold-out 14th annual Valentines for Mexico raising funds for a quartet of projects and individuals

It’s one of Vernon’s most anticipated fundraising evenings.

And it’s a sellout.

The Sweet Smiles Society’s 14th annual Valentines for Mexico Gala, presented by A&W, goes tonight, Friday, March 24, at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre.

The society will be raising funds to support the rescued children of Ciudad de Angeles Orphanage in Cozumel, Mexico, and to begin construction on the sixth project/home of organizer Barrita Durward’s Family Preservation-Orphanage Prevention project in Huatulco, Mexico.

There are also two other poignant fundraisers happening within the evening.

Funds raised will help support Vernon’s Declan Arthur, who was seriously injured in an ATV rollover accident; and Durward’s immediate family member Candria Krywko, who has been diagnosed with late Stage 4 ovarian cancer with brain metastasis.

“It’ll be an evening filled with love, lots of great prizes, a huge silent auction, balloon bursts, dinner, two chocolate buffets for dessert, dancing, a beautiful slide show and so much more,” said Durward.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, for changing the course of history for so many people in need.”

Early bird balloons will be drawn during the gala. Those who bought early bird balloons do not have to be at the event for your balloon to be drawn.

READ MORE: Kelowna toddler and Mexican orphans benefit from Vernon fundraiser

READ MORE: Event spreads sweet smiles

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CancerfundraiserMexicoVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon immigrant society names new executive director

Just Posted

Power is out for customers between Winfield and Oyama. (Photo/BC Hydro)
Crash cuts power to 1,730 BC Hydro customers in Lake Country

Thompson-Okanagan athletes make their way to the floor at Kal Tire Place during the opening ceremonies of the B.C. Winter Games Thursday night, March 23, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Let the games begin: B.C. Winter Games in Greater Vernon officially underway

Vernon’s Barrita Durward (second froml left) hosts her 14th annual Valentines For Mexico gala Friday, March 24. The event at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre is a sellout, and will raise funds for Durward’s ongoing orphanage prevention project in Mexico, as well as for her immediate family member Candria Krykwo (right), who is battling Stage 4 ovarian cancer. (Conritubed photos)
Vernon fundraiser a night for four

A week-long dust advisory for Vernon has been declared over as of March 24. (Morning Star - file photo)
Rain helps end Vernon dust advisory