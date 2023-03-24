Vernon fundraiser a night for four

Sold-out 14th annual Valentines for Mexico raising funds for a quartet of projects and individuals

Vernon’s Barrita Durward (second froml left) hosts her 14th annual Valentines For Mexico gala Friday, March 24. The event at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre is a sellout, and will raise funds for Durward’s ongoing orphanage prevention project in Mexico, as well as for her immediate family member Candria Krykwo (right), who is battling Stage 4 ovarian cancer. (Conritubed photos)

It’s one of Vernon’s most anticipated fundraising evenings.

And it’s a sellout.

The Sweet Smiles Society’s 14th annual Valentines for Mexico Gala, presented by A&W, goes tonight, Friday, March 24, at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre.

The society will be raising funds to support the rescued children of Ciudad de Angeles Orphanage in Cozumel, Mexico, and to begin construction on the sixth project/home of organizer Barrita Durward’s Family Preservation-Orphanage Prevention project in Huatulco, Mexico.

There are also two other poignant fundraisers happening within the evening.

Funds raised will help support Vernon’s Declan Arthur, who was seriously injured in an ATV rollover accident; and Durward’s immediate family member Candria Krywko, who has been diagnosed with late Stage 4 ovarian cancer with brain metastasis.

“It’ll be an evening filled with love, lots of great prizes, a huge silent auction, balloon bursts, dinner, two chocolate buffets for dessert, dancing, a beautiful slide show and so much more,” said Durward.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, for changing the course of history for so many people in need.”

Early bird balloons will be drawn during the gala. Those who bought early bird balloons do not have to be at the event for your balloon to be drawn.

READ MORE: Kelowna toddler and Mexican orphans benefit from Vernon fundraiser

READ MORE: Event spreads sweet smiles

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CancerfundraiserMexicoVernon