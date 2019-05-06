Vernon fundraiser gives those with a learning disability a boost

Burger and Beverage Night at the Kal Sports Bar May 8 benefits Vernon Chapter of The Learning Disabilities Association of B.C.

In 1973, when two well-respected Vernon residents, Dr. Art Sovereign and Lloyd Mitchell, worked with local citizens to set up the Vernon Chapter of The Learning Disabilities Association of B.C., they did something really special for young learners in our community. Since that time the non-profit group has been helping children with learning disabilities and their families, through the programs they offer.

“Today the Vernon Chapter continues to provide a variety of services in the community for grade school learners, college students and their families,” said Viv Norris with the Vernon chapter.

See: Tutors make a difference

Services provided to students include one-to-one tutoring, supported tutoring and tutoring during the summer vacation.

“Mr. Mitchell and Dr. Sovereign would surely be delighted to see how modern technology can now be used in tutoring sessions to help some young learners in really specific ways. Local donors have been of major assistance in allowing us to purchase some of these programs.”

As well as assistance for students aimed at using their learning strengths, and developing the areas which present them with difficulty, the Vernon Chapter also works on parent advocacy and community awareness programs.

“The Vernon Chapter is the only one still operating in the area, so we provide services all through this area,” said Norris.

See: Help is available for learning disabilities

On Wednesday, May 8 each of us has an opportunity to help further these wonderful programs. The Vernon Chapter is holding a Burger and Beverage Night at the Kal Sports Bar, from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $20, available at the door, entitling you to a famous Kal burger and a beverage of your choice. Half of the ticket cost is a donation to help the association continue the programs begun in in 1973. Wednesday night is Jam Night at The Kal, and host Chuck Nelson of Bad Habitz has some great local talent ready to entertain us. Becca T. will provide the musical entertainment from 5:30-7 p.m.. There will also be 50/50 draws.

“Come out and enjoy good food, good music and good company, while supporting these necessary programs,” said Norris. “See you at The Kal Sports Bar on May 8.”

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
CMHA Vernon mixing it up for Mental Health Week
Next story
Downtown Vernon Asscociation unveils new bike corral

Just Posted

Famous hip-hop artist holds impromptu concert at Vernon high school

SonReal, aka Aaron Hoffman, visited his old stomping grounds

Vernon’s Ken Holland said to be next Edmonton Oilers GM

Media reports say Holland will leave the Detroit Red Wings after 36 years and four Stanley Cups

Dueck clocks kilometres in Vernon in support of spinal cord research

Paralympian Josh Dueck led one of the nine app runs in #TeamCoast2Coast Winfs for Life Run

Downtown Vernon Asscociation unveils new bike corral

The corral is located at the corner of 30th Avenue and 30th Street

Vernon fundraiser gives those with a learning disability a boost

Burger and Beverage Night at the Kal Sports Bar May 8 benefits Vernon Chapter of The Learning Disabilities Association of B.C.

‘Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea:’ HBO jokes after ‘Game of Thrones’ coffee cup gaffe

A to-go cup, probably from Starbucks, was spotted on a table in one scene

Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold to be tentatively sentenced in September

Provincial plan needed to address rural homeless camps: regional district

An encampment at Borden Creek dismantled last summer but regional district was not consulted

B.C. unions expect membership gains from labour code changes

NDP government still considering response to ‘gig economy’ trend

Thousands of Canadian families could miss out on planned bump to child benefit

Feds plan to visit more than 500 Indigenous communities to get more people to take advantage of it

UPDATE: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

Remains of Calgary woman, toddler believed to have been found in woods

A suspect, who was earlier questioned in the case, has been taken into custody

B.C. couple convicted of unlawfully confining quadriplegic man

Victim sought to hire woman for sex on New Year’s Day, 2018, but changed his mind

Royalty crowned at Summerland Blossom Pageant

Two-day event on weekend included speeches, talents and coronation ceremony

Most Read