Vernon garage sale benefits People Place

Tables available for rent for suggested donation of $20; event slated for Saturday, Sept. 17, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The People Place Garage Sale fundrasier returns Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Contributed)

A popular fall fundraising event returns to Vernon this year with a twist.

The annual People Place Garage Sale will take place Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the People Place parking lot at 3402-27th Avenue in Vernon.

“The kids are back to school. Fall is on the way and you’re cleaning out your house and garage. Do you have garage sale items you’d like to get rid of? Well, we can help you with that, while you support the non-profit People Place at the same time,” said People Place in a release.

This year, the garage sale will be done a little differently.

While there will still be a few of the People Place’s own tables for selling donated items, they are asking the community to rent a table for a suggested donation of $20.

“This way, you clear out that basement, attic or garage and help out a non-profit organization at the same time,” said event spokesperson Melanie O’Hara. “You are free to keep what you make, or donate part or all of the proceeds of your sale back to the People Place.”

Tables will be limited, so a suggested donation of $20 to book your table in advance would be appreciated. Any other donations will be accepted as well. Bring a family member, a friend and share a table.

All proceeds from the garage sale will be donated to People Place.

“We provide affordable office and program space to non-profit agencies in the North Okanagan,” said O’Hara.

To book your table in advance and for more information please call Katherine or Melanie at 250-558-6585 or email peopleplacesociety@gmail.com.

