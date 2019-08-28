The Allan Brooks Nature Centre will hold its Mega Fall Garage Sale on September 14 and 15. (Photo submitted)

Vernon garage sale open for donations

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre’s Mega Fall Garage Sale will be open in Vernon on Sept. 14 - 15

One of the Okanagan’s biggest garage sales is almost ready to go. All that’s needed is your unused goods.

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre’s Mega Fall Garage Sale is slated for Sept. 14 – 15. The centre’s list of wanted donation items includes seasonal decorations, games, pictures, CDs and records, automotive items, furniture, current books, housewares, linens, sports equipment, toys, tools and garden equipment.

Organizers are asking for no clothing, magazines, text books, encyclopedias, dated electronics, computer monitors, printers, food items or large appliances.

“This event is one of our most important fundraisers,” according to the nature centre. “All money raised will go towards Allan Brooks Nature Centre’s educational and nature programs.”

Large furniture will be accepted only if it is in great condition, and will need to be dropped off by the donor. Smaller items can be picked up by the nature centre

Drop-offs at the centre at 250 Allan Brooks Way will be accepted until Sept. 7, Tuesdays to Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information or to get involved by donating or volunteering please contact Allan Brooks Nature Centre at volunteer@abnc.ca or call 250-260-4227.

