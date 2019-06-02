The 6th annual rotary ride returns to Vernon Sunday, June 8, starting at Kin Beach. (Contributed)

Vernon gears up for Rotary Ride 2019

The 6th annual event takes place Sunday June 9, starting at Kin Beach

The 6th Annual Rotary Ride rolls into town Sunday June 9.

Starting at Kin Beach in Vernon, and organized by Silver Star Rotary Club, this charity ride features four different safe course routes towards and through Armstrong – with rides of 64 kms, 95 kms, 118 kms, and a brand new 35 km course.

The longer courses will start at 7 a.m. and the new 35 km course will start at 8:30 a.m. Savio Otis from Bike Tech Mobile will be providing route support and pre-event tuneups for riders. Our benefactor charity this year will be the Okanagan based BrainTrust Canada which provides support to those affected by brain injury to maximize their potential and independence; and also works to reduce preventable brain injuries for youth, who are at the greatest risk for brain injury.

The courses are well marked by signage and they are set up online with “Ride With GPS”. Three rest stations will provide snacks and drinks to the riders. Finishers will be treated with chocolates from Coton’s Chocolates at the finish line at Kin Beach. Then, riders will be greeted by coffee from Triumph Coffee and a post-ride barbecued burgers and cold drinks.

Okanagan based BrainTrust Canada is the charity of choice for Rotary Ride 2019. BrainTrust provides support to those affected by brain injury to maximize their potential and independence; and also works to reduce preventable brain injuries for youth, who are at the greatest risk for injury. The proceeds from Rotary Ride 2019 will support BrainTrust Canada including their Helmet Safety Program providing bike helmets for children and youth in the Vernon area who cannot afford them.

For more details and to register, visit www.rotaryride.ca. Registration fee for all tours is $85.

