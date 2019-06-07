Vernon girl’s suicide prompts happiness lecture

How to Overcome Emotional Challenges will be presented on June 17

Emily Dahl

Since losing Emily Dahl to suicide earlier this year, her family is asking the community to look at things a little differently in order to find happiness.

Sherman Dahl, Emily’s father, is one of the organizers bringing a special event aimed at happiness to town. The Venerable Guan Cheng presents: How to Overcome Emotional Challenges, Monday, June 17 at 5 p.m. at The Schubert Centre.

“Part of finding happiness is the ability to deal properly with emotional challenges, and all human beings face them to varying degrees,” said Dahl.

Co-organizer Tom Watkinson states: “this lecture will be very well received in the community. Emily Dahl’s suicide in January was tragic and she is not the only one in Vernon – other families have been heavily affected with teenage suffering which in the very worst case can end in suicide – this lecture will be insightful and helpful to parents and families, teachers, counsellors, and all of us as human beings.”

The entire Dahl familym including Tammie Dahl (Emily’s mother ) and her brothers Nicholas and Jackson invite other families to join them at this insightful lecture.

Tickets are 20$, but many tickets are available at no charge for students and their parents. Contact Sherman (250-558-8340) or Tom (250-309-5622).

There will be a large student attendance as Emily’s many friends of her graduating class along with her involvement with Sky Volleyball club is expected to fill the room.

If you or someone you love is suffering from depression and negative emotions. Please reach out, and you will be offered a ticket to this wonderful lecture.

There are several corporations that have stepped up and bought tickets that can be given to families in need.

Tickets are available on ticketseller.ca, at The Italian Kitchen or Wings in Vernon.

Related: Emily Arden Dahl

Related: Volleyball fundraiser in memory of passionate Vernon player

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Venerable Guan Cheng (pictured below with Venon’s Sherman Dahl) will be giving a lecture on Monday, June 17 at The Schubert Centre from 5 - 7 p.m. (Submitted Photo)

Previous story
Former hockey player now biking the globe for mental health

Just Posted

Vernon’s own appointed new RCMP commanding officer

Change of command ceremony held in Surrey to welcome new top cop

Latest class of provincial sheriffs graduate, come to Vernon

The 24 recruits will be posted to Vernon, Kelowna, Kamloops the Lower Mainland, Cranbrook and Victoria

Shuswap-Okanagan gas prices begin to drop as Lower Mainland station hits 127.9

Cost of gas in Salmon Arm, Vernon drops below 140 cents per litre

Vernon Walks to End ALS

Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the walk begins at 11 a.m. in Polson Park

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy and periodic showers

A chance of showers tomorrow; sun expected Sunday

Vernon’s annual Sunshine festival returns

Rain or shine, the 25th annual Sunshine Festival takes place Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Okanagan luxury home up for auction

A premier auction house will go live July 18 in the Okanagan

Victoria calls for federal government to cover costs of military events in the city

Councillor says ‘… honouring veterans is more properly the responsibility of those federal agencies’

Penticton aviation student in semi finals of Maxim Cover Girl contest

Brandi Hansen could be Canada’s next Maxim Cover Girl Canada

Man banging on Alberta RCMP detachment door shot by officer

The incident happened just before midnight and the building was closed

No contact order approved between accused South Okanagan killer and his ex-wife

John Brittain is accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife’s neighbours

Suspicious vehicle at South Okanagan school prompts warning

Penticton elementary school sends out warning to parents

EDITORIAL: Dedication to Summerland’s Action Festival

Many volunteers and organizers have created an amazing event

Summerland plumbing company focuses on customer relations

Edgewater Plumbing was started four years ago

Most Read