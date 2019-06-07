Vernon girl’s suicide prompts happiness lecture

How to Overcome Emotional Challenges will be presented on June 17

Since losing Emily Dahl to suicide earlier this year, her family is asking the community to look at things a little differently in order to find happiness.

Sherman Dahl, Emily’s father, is one of the organizers bringing a special event aimed at happiness to town. The Venerable Guan Cheng presents: How to Overcome Emotional Challenges, Monday, June 17 at 5 p.m. at The Schubert Centre.

“Part of finding happiness is the ability to deal properly with emotional challenges, and all human beings face them to varying degrees,” said Dahl.

Co-organizer Tom Watkinson states: “this lecture will be very well received in the community. Emily Dahl’s suicide in January was tragic and she is not the only one in Vernon – other families have been heavily affected with teenage suffering which in the very worst case can end in suicide – this lecture will be insightful and helpful to parents and families, teachers, counsellors, and all of us as human beings.”

The entire Dahl familym including Tammie Dahl (Emily’s mother ) and her brothers Nicholas and Jackson invite other families to join them at this insightful lecture.

Tickets are 20$, but many tickets are available at no charge for students and their parents. Contact Sherman (250-558-8340) or Tom (250-309-5622).

There will be a large student attendance as Emily’s many friends of her graduating class along with her involvement with Sky Volleyball club is expected to fill the room.

If you or someone you love is suffering from depression and negative emotions. Please reach out, and you will be offered a ticket to this wonderful lecture.

There are several corporations that have stepped up and bought tickets that can be given to families in need.

Tickets are available on ticketseller.ca, at The Italian Kitchen or Wings in Vernon.

