Kevin Arbuckle (left), VJH Foundation board president; joins Hockey Night in Canada sportscaster Kelly Hrudey; Paul Docksteader, founder of the Paul Docksteader Foundation; and Kate McBrearty, VJH Foundation interim executive director; at the Charity Golf Classic on the weekend. (VJHF photo)

Vernon golf tourney exceeds $2 million goal

10th anniversary event benefits Hospital Foundation in a big way

A major milestone was reached this past weekend at the 10th Anniversary of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Charity Golf Classic held at Predator Ridge Resort.

The annual sold-out event saw 136 players from around the region gather at the Resort for a fun-filled day of golf, games, gourmet food and exciting live auction. This year, due to the ongoing tremendous support of the participants, the event netted over $300,000 for the second year in a row, bringing the total raised over the past 10 years to an amazing $2,010,000.

“The outstanding support that we’ve received over the past decade for the Charity Classic has helped fund significant purchases for our hospital,” stated Kevin Arbuckle, President of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation. “It’s amazing to see the significant impact that these funds have made for healthcare in our community. This year’s focus was for priority equipment for surgical services.”

From its inception in 2010 the Charity Classic has raised money to support crucial health care initiatives in the North Okanagan, including the opening of the new Polson Tower. In addition, the fundraiser has enabled enhancements in the McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Clinic, in cardiac and emergency services as well as equipping a new operating room through the Foundation’s Operation: Surgical Care for Life campaign.

This year’s event saw players treated to food, games, and activities on the various holes in a fun-filled Vegas scramble golf format. After their day on the course, Hockey Night in Canada and Sportsnet’s legendary Kelly Hrudey took the mic as M.C. and led participants through an action packed program.

READ MORE: Vernon golf event lands Hockey Night in Canada analyst

“Predator Ridge Resort and its members have generously provided their spectacular venue year-after-year to the Foundation. We could not have reached this major milestone without the incredible support of so many Charity Classic sponsors, donors, players, volunteers and committee members,” said Kate McBrearty, VJHF Interim Executive Director. “I also can’t say enough about our title sponsor’s vision; The Paul Docksteader Foundation’s long-term commitment to health care and our community will help ensure the ongoing success of this fabulous event.”

The event date for next year has already been confirmed as Aug. 30, 2020. To find out more about the Annual Charity Classic golf tournament, see https://vjhfoundation.org/.

READ MORE: VJH Foundation to host annual Charity Classic

