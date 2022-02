Clarence Fulton Secondary’s Class of 2022 will gladly take empties Tuesday, Feb. 15, from 8-9 a.m., 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Clarence Fulton Secondary’s Class of 2022 will hold a fundraising bottle drive Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the school. (Contributed)

Your empty bottles and cans will help a Vernon graduation class.

Clarence Fulton Secondary School’s Class of 2022 will hold a bottle drive Tuesday, Feb. 15, from 8 a.m. t0 9 a.m. and again from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Bring your empties to a drop zone clearly marked at the school and you can help out the Fulton grad class as all proceeds from the bottle drive go into the grad fund for this year’s activities.

READ MORE: Carnival’s impact earns Vernon students bursaries

READ MORE: Vernon theatre production full of raucous laughter

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

fundraising