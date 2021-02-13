Vernon grad students’ essays earn Winter Carnival scholarships

The two students each received $500 out of 19 entrants

Having paid tribute to their city’s signature winter tradition, Two Vernon grad students have been rewarded with a boost towards their next life stages.

The Vernon Winter Carnival Society has named a pair of young recipients for this year’s annual Winter Scholarships, providing them with $500 each as a send-off to post-secondary.

Kayla Zimmermann of Kalamalka Secondary School and Robert Yacovelli of Seaton Secondary were the two recipients.

Students were asked to write a short essay about the impact Vernon Winter Carnival has had for them personally. There were 19 entries submitted, and as many personal and memorable moments from past Carnivals.

“We know that Vernon Winter Carnival has had a lasting impact on this community, and it was amazing to read how it is still influencing and affecting our youth. Carnival truly is a unique event that has spanned generations of family members and this project really helped to show the impact it’s had on our community,” said Vicki Proulx, executive director for the society.

“Thank you to The Stor-it Place who initiated this project, and gave us the idea to bring a spotlight to the individuals who love to participate in this 61-year-old community event.”

Proulx also extended thanks to all who submitted their stories, and congratulated the two winners.

