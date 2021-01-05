Grade 6 students at St. James were tasked with crafting biodomes that could support space travellers. (Isabella Lunde - Contributed)

Grade 6 students at St. James were tasked with crafting biodomes that could support space travellers. (Isabella Lunde - Contributed)

Vernon Grade 6 class builds biodomes for Mars

Grade 6 correspondent covers winter science projects by St. James students

Special to the Morning Star by: Isabella Lunde, Grade 6 student

Is it really possible to make a biodome replica out of plastic wrap, duct tape and fans?

Cliona Kilarski’s Grade 6 class built giant biodomes on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 in the gym of St. James School in Vernon.

What is Marsville?

Marsville is a project that Mrs. Kilarski has engaged her students in for the past two years while teaching a science unit inquiring about our solar system.

Students were asked to research a variety of topics that address meeting the needs of travellers in space.

Each group selected a different planet or moon and explored current and future technologies that included: food, freshwater, waste management, temperature control, recreation, atmosphere and transportation.

Students then applied their cooperative learning skills to problem solve by designing, then building a dome to showcase their presentations.

“Building domes for Marsville was very fun! It was good for team building too,” said Grade 6 student Madeleine Sakakibara.

Other classes in the school were invited to come and see the biodomes and learn about the research the students gathered about their planet or moon.

“It was a great experience to see the blown-up blobs and one student dressed up like a character from the game Among Us, ”said Declan Lunde, a Grade 4 student.

Since there is a hot lunch program at St. James School the students also got to eat their lunches in their domes.

After all the classes toured Marsville, the Grade 6 class turned off their fans and let their domes deflate.

“I really enjoyed Marsville. Everyone was having fun. Overall it was a great experience.” Katelyn Lutz, a Grade 6 participant, said during an interview after the event.

READ MORE: Housing values increase in Thompson Okanagan region

READ MORE: Trebek’s last new ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes airing with a tribute

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lumby Food Bank shares helpful donation tips

Just Posted

Vernon Search and Rescue assisted three stuck snowmobilers on Hunters Range east of Enderby Jan. 3, 2021. (VSAR - Contributed)
Snowmobilers rescued near Enderby

Vernon Search and Rescue members unstick three sledders around Hunters Range

Grade 6 students at St. James were tasked with crafting biodomes that could support space travellers. (Isabella Lunde - Contributed)
Vernon Grade 6 class builds biodomes for Mars

Grade 6 correspondent covers winter science projects by St. James students

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society has announced the launch of its new, free FOCUS Online Streaming Series, starting Thursday, Jan. 21. Singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Jodie B (picture) is among the local artists lined up for the series. (Facebook photo)
Vernon Performing Arts Centre Society focuses on local talent in online series

Free online streaming series set to launch on Thursday, Jan. 21

The Lumby Food Bank has shared 20 helpful tips when donating to any food bank. (Melody Sanders Bosk - Facebook)
Lumby Food Bank shares helpful donation tips

On its Facebook page is a shared post offering up 20 helpful suggestions and ideas

Resi Nagler, left, was named the 2019 Good Citizen of the Year by JCI Vernon on Jan. 29, 2020. Nominations for the 2020 winner will be accepted until Friday, Jan. 8. (Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Facebook)
Still time to nominate someone for Vernon Good Citizen honour

JCI Vernon looking for nominations for annual Good Citizen of the Year award

Christmas decorations are seen in front of an office building in Montreal, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. A new survey suggests nearly half of Canadians visited with family or friends over the winter holiday period. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Nearly half of Canadians visited friends, family over holidays, new poll suggests

Public health officials had pleaded with Canadians to sharply limit their contacts

Brad DeMille is applying to the Agricultural Land Commission to add liquor sales to DeMille’s Farm Market. (File photo)
Salmon Arm farm market asks land commission to approve retail liquor sales

Application will go first to Jan. 11 meeting of council where public can attend online

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Returning travellers no longer eligible for the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit: Trudeau

Non-essential travellers will have to quarantine, provide negative COVID test

High tide rolls in along Dallas Rd. on New Years Day in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Wind, rain, snowfall warnings posted as storm hammers most of coastal B.C.

Environment Canada says localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas

Canada’s Bowen Byram (4) is knocked into Russia goalie Yaroslav Askarov (1) by defenseman Semyon Chistyakov (6) during first second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada to play for world junior hockey gold after pounding Russia 5-0

Canadian goalie Levi records third shutout of tourney in victory

B.C. Hydro studies indicate mobile homes use 50 per cent more electricity than other home type. (File Photo)
Heating costs run high for mobile homes, but BC Hydro offers tips

Most mobile home customers in B.C. are low-income, seniors

Carrie Koski. (Julieahnnah Marcellus-Tran/Facebook)
Kelowna grandmother dies in skiing incident at Big White

Carrie Koski remembered as a ‘hard-working nurse,’ ‘beautiful human being’

A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
B.C. plans for COVID-19 ‘mass vaccination’ by March

At least two more vaccines expected to be approved

Cold Tea Restaurant. (Google Maps)
Vancouver restaurant faces backlash, accused of hosting 100-person party on New Year’s Eve

COVID restrictions meant the restaurant could not host parties of any size

Most Read