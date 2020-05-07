A local photographer is offering to take some special portraits for grads who are missing out on graduation ceremonies due to COVID-19. (Christine Charney photo)

Vernon grads treated to free photo sessions

Graduation milestone hindered by COVID-19 for so many, so local photographer offers portraits

With COVID-19 curbing a momentous time for high school graduates, a local photographer wants to help share some love in this time of darkness.

Christine Charney is offering to take free graduation portraits for the class of 2020.

“I’ve done it (photography) as a side hobby for a few years and have experience doing a little bit of everything,” said Charney, a class of 2015 W.L. Seaton grad. “I’ve done many portrait sessions but don’t have any previously with actual grads just portraits of families and such.”

After isolation sank in and then graduation ceremonies were cancelled, Charney wanted to do something to help grads capture their achievements. So she put the message out on Facebook and already has a small list started for when she can get back out.

“I can’t wait to spread some love in this time of darkness for so many,” she said.

While photography isn’t her full-time gig, Charney recently finished school for auto body refinishing. But getting a job isn’t likely anytime soon due to the current situation.

“Most places aren’t taking on new people as they are working with skeleton crews,” said Charney, who is also a horse enthusiast.

Therefore while she has some time to spare, Charney is eager to capture this special time for grads.

Those interested can email her at jumperhunter143@gmail.com or phone at 250-309-1527.

