South African student Ethel Gamma works on her studies at school, where a Grannies a Gogo administrator has seen her potential and funds are being raised to get her to university. (Contributed)

Vernon grannies look to grant South African student higher education

Funding drive for particularly bright student living in poverty

There is a very bright Grade 12 student in Sabie, South Africa named Ethel Gamma who deserves to go to university.

Locally, Grannies à Gogo is betting on her, based on reports from their volunteer administrator, a former principal, Vicky Bryant.

“She is an extremely hard-working child and deserves help to get to university, having passed all her subjects with distinction over the years,” said Bryant. “Through sheer determination and hard work, she is single-minded about breaking the cycle of poverty which keeps so many from reaching their full potential. Ethel has an unquenchable thirst for knowledge – she never hesitates to ask a question and constantly requests extra exercises. She is determined to do something that will change her family’s situation and benefit her community.”

Gamma lives in a two-roomed shack with her unemployed mother and sister. Despite their difficult situation, she is determined to change her circumstances and life for her family. She does her homework standing up in the kitchen, working on a little shelf.

She was selected as the only top achiever in her high school and was invited to a celebration of top achievers in the nearby city and awarded a laptop for her efforts. Gamma is considering pursuing medicine.

Bryant worked with her on all subjects but focused on math, often working several days a week. In her final mathematics exam, Gamma passed with 100 per cent.

“A university candidate very worthy of support,” said Susan Fenner with Grannies à Gogo: the Vernon – South Africa Connection.

“We hope Vernon residents will see her potential and support this appeal for educational funding.”

To donate, visit https://granniesagogo.com/ethel, or mail a cheque to the Grannies à Gogo treasurer addressed to the Ethel Gama Education Fund, Box 1652, Vernon, B.C., V1T 8C3.

Ethel Gamma was the winner of the English speech contest at her school in South Africa. (Contributed)

