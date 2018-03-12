Vernon ‘green’ schools named national finalists

Ellison and Okanagan Landing Elementary named Superpower your School contest finalists

Two local schools have been lauded for their green-initiatives.

Ellison Elementary and Okanagan Landing Elementary are top 100 finalists for the 2018 Superpower your School contest.

Announced by Staples and Earth Day Canada, the finalists are schools nationwide that lead the charge in community environmental projects and are now in the running to win one of the 10 shopping sprees of $20,000 in new technology products from Staples.

“Every year, we are completely inspired by the programs developed by students and teachers to make the world a cleaner and greener place,” said David Boone, chief executive officer of Staples Canada. “It’s a great pleasure for us to award the next generation of environmental leaders with the equipment they need to keep growing and learning to be environmentally responsible.”

Conducted by a panel of volunteer organizations interested in sustainability, the final judging takes place in the weeks leading up to Earth Month with the 10 winners – five elementary and five secondary schools – to be announced in early April.

“These institutions teach current and future generations about the importance of sustainable development and encourage them to get creative and find new ways to live eco-friendly lifestyles,” said Deb Doncaster, president of Earth Day Canada. “Through projects and programs like these, we are getting closer to a safer and eco-friendlier environment, which in itself is something to celebrate.”

The list of 100 finalists can be found at www.staples.ca/powereco.

