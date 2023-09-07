Vernon group building beds for fire victims

Volunteers needed to join Sleep in Heavenly Peace group members Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9-3 at RONA

People aged 12 and up still wanting to help victims of the summer’s wildfires can pick up a screwdriver in Vernon Saturday, Sept. 9.

The local chapter of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) organization is holding a community disaster relief bed build at the Vernon RONA parking lot (2201-58th Avenue) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“No experience is needed. We’re building beds to help with the upcoming need,” said Leo Campeau of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. “We’ll have qualified people at each of the four stations and all the volunteers have to do is be able to hold a screwdriver.

“We’re building beds to help the upcoming need. The results from the fires will be a long-term need.”

You have to sign up in advance to take part, and you can do so here.

The chapter members and volunteers will be working under the RONA-sponsored Bunks Across Canada, with all Canadian chapters building bunk beds on the same day for their different causes.

Donations of items will also be accepted Saturday.

“Because this is a long term need we will be accepting items well past this date,”said Campeau. “Message us for pickup (on Facebook, facebook.com/SHPVernonBC).”

Due to health regulations all items must be new. Items needed include:

• Pillows – Standard size;

• Sheet sets – Single/Twin size;

• Comforters – Single/Twin size;

• Beds in a Bag work also – Single/Twin;

• Afghans – Lap size;

• Quilts – 55 to 65” wide X 75 to 80” long.

If you are wanting to donate money and don’t know how much to give, a list of items and their cost is below.

“We are a registered charity and you will get a tax receipt for any amount over $20,” said Campeau. “Your donation stays in the Okanagan.”

• Pillow $10;

• Sheet set $25;

• Comforter $50;

• Mattress $150;

• Complete Single bed $450;

• Complete Bunk bed $900.

The donation link can be found here.

RONA Vernon has chosen Sleep in Heavenly Peace Vernon as its RONA/Lowes Heroes Charity of choice.

For every dollar donated through RONA Vernon in the month of September they will give Sleep in Heavenly Peace Vernon $1.50.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a group of volunteers dedicated to finding those children who are sleeping on the floor or otherwise unwanted conditions and delivering hand-built bunk beds free of charge.

