Vernon high school students follow parent club’s lead

Jim Ferguson of the Kalamalka Rotary Club (right) presents the Seaton Interact Club with $2,000. The club raises money each year for various projects, similar to Rotary. (Contributed)

Kal Rotary donates to Seaton’s Interact Club, where students raise money for various projects, charities

The parents have set a great example for the kids.

Vernon’s W.L. Seaton Secondary’s Interact Club has been raising money for good causes for the past years like its parent club, Kalamalka Rotary.

They’ve donated to many projects, local and international. In recent years, they’ve helped out needy families, various youth and seniors groups, and provided books and supplies to a school in Nepal, devastated by an earthquake.

This year, the Interact Club is helping their peers.

“They are donating their raised funds to the Beds For Kids initiative to help provide beds for the almost 10 per cent of young people in the North Okanagan without proper beds,” said Kal Rotary spokesperson Jim Ferguson, who presented the club with $2,000.

The club raises money through such things as recycling efforts and pizza sales.

Kal Rotary matches the Interact Club’s fundraising efforts up to $2,000 each year.

