Vernon high school students follow parent club’s lead

Kal Rotary donates to Seaton’s Interact Club, where students raise money for various projects, charities

Jim Ferguson of the Kalamalka Rotary Club (right) presents the Seaton Interact Club with $2,000. The club raises money each year for various projects, similar to Rotary. (Contributed)

Jim Ferguson of the Kalamalka Rotary Club (right) presents the Seaton Interact Club with $2,000. The club raises money each year for various projects, similar to Rotary. (Contributed)

The parents have set a great example for the kids.

Vernon’s W.L. Seaton Secondary’s Interact Club has been raising money for good causes for the past years like its parent club, Kalamalka Rotary.

They’ve donated to many projects, local and international. In recent years, they’ve helped out needy families, various youth and seniors groups, and provided books and supplies to a school in Nepal, devastated by an earthquake.

This year, the Interact Club is helping their peers.

“They are donating their raised funds to the Beds For Kids initiative to help provide beds for the almost 10 per cent of young people in the North Okanagan without proper beds,” said Kal Rotary spokesperson Jim Ferguson, who presented the club with $2,000.

The club raises money through such things as recycling efforts and pizza sales.

Kal Rotary matches the Interact Club’s fundraising efforts up to $2,000 each year.

READ MORE: QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

READ MORE: CN replacing Coldstream rail crossing


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DonationRotaryVernon

Previous story
Okanagan-based group ready for B.C.-wide celebration of collector cars

Just Posted

Jim Ferguson of the Kalamalka Rotary Club (right) presents the Seaton Interact Club with $2,000. The club raises money each year for various projects, similar to Rotary. (Contributed)
Vernon high school students follow parent club’s lead

The Township of Spallumcheen has advised local flooding has receded and Stepney Road is again open to local traffic. (Township of Spallumcheen)
Spallumcheen continues to monitor flooding

Work on replacing the railway crossing at Murphy Road and Highway 6 in Coldstream began Sunday morning, June 19, and is expected to be completed Tuesday evening, June 21. (Google Maps)
CN replacing Coldstream rail crossing

Vernon Tourism's John Perrott (left) and Torrie Silverthorn (right) are showcasing the region as a 365-destination. (Morning Star file photo)
Vernon’s turn in tourism Okanagan spotlight

Pop-up banner image ×