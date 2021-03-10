Vernon hiking trails available for people with mobility issues

The Grey Canal Trail off Turtle Mountain is among the pathways in Greater Vernon that are suitable for those who face mobility challenges. (Ribbons of Green Trails Society photo)

For many people, it can be frustrating that our bodies can no longer handle a hike on some of the wonderful trails in Greater Vernon.

Age can take its toll, as can illness or past injuries. But people still love to get outdoors for some fresh air and exercise.

Here are some tips for pathways that are suitable for those who face mobility challenges. These trails and pathways are generally flat and many are paved. Most can be used by people using mobility-assist devices.

• Marshall Fields: Walk the flat, paved path between the sports fields and the road.

• Longacre Trail: This paved trail begins at Apollo Road. You can walk as far as you are able. There are some gentle ups and downs, but the views of the lake are great.

• Polson Park: Either a loop on the park road; or the Polson Park Pathway from the creek south to Polson Drive and 14th Avenue and back. Flat, on gravel and boardwalk.

• Kin Race Track: Enter off 43rd Avenue and walk a loop on the old race track. Flat, gravel and dirt.

• Turtle Mountain: On the Grey Canal Trail west from Turtle Mountain Boulevard. Short, flat trail with a gravel base.

• Okanagan Landing Multi-Use Path: The off-road paved pathway along 25th Avenue from 34th Street to 43rd Street is popular with walkers. Two other popular off-road paved sections parallel to Okanagan Landing Road are one between Big Chief Mobile Home Park and Creekside Landing care home; and the other from Brooks Lane to Paddlewheel Park.

• Canoe Beach Path: This recently built flat gravel path runs from Kin Beach Park to Vernon Creek, on the lakeside of Lakeshore Road. Some know this as Sandy Beach.

• Kalamalka Lake Road Multi-Use Path: Paved, rolling pathway from Polson Park to Kalamalka Lake.

• Kidston Road Multi-Use Pathway: A paved pathway beside Kidston Road, from Coldstream Creek Road to Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park’s Red Gate. Gentle ups and downs.

For more trails, maps and trail information, visit the Ribbons of Green Trails Society webpage at www.ribbonsofgreen.ca. The society has recently rated the difficulty of 57 local trails, which are described on their website and interactive map.

Harold Sellars is president of the Ribbons of Green Trails Society

