Vernon history in pictures

A look at an icy Highway 97 in Lake Country around 1925

Highway 97, from Vernon to Kelowna, has certainly improved since the time when this photo was taken in 1925 beside a frozen Wood Lake in Lake Country. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #1356)

Highway 97, Vernon to Kelowna, has certainly improved since this circa 1925 picture taken beside a frozen Wood Lake in Lake Country.

The old highway was later improved and widened before the most recent overpass was constructed in 2013.

Now the road next to the lake is called Pelmewash Parkway, and includes the Okanagan Rail Trail as well as several lakeside spots to go for a dip, cast a line, launch a boat or non-motorized watercraft or just enjoy a picnic. There’s even a dog run.

