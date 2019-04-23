CJIB on location at the grand opening of the downtown Safeway store. Don Warner (holding the chicken) and engineer Loren Merriman. Photo dated 1965. Greater Vernon Museum & Archives photo

Vernon history in pictures

Grand opening of downtown Safeway store from 1965

CJIB was live on location at the grand opening of the downtown Safeway store in 1965.

While the store has been open for more than half a century, Safeway has been providing groceries to Vernon residents since 1927 in two previous sites.

The original building was near Nolan’s Drugs and the second store was located where the current parking lot is now.

In 1965, there were about 40 employees compared to the current staff of 120.

See: Downtown Safeway is golden

A story printed in the Vernon News June 14, 1965 announcing the opening of the new store shows that much has changed in 50 years, including a woman’s role in society.

“Shopping in Canada Safeway’s new Vernon store is convenient, easy and above all, it’s a one-stop centre providing the housewife with everything she needs,” states the article.

“She can stroll leisurely around aisles with a shopping cart, selecting a wide variety of merchandise and produce.”

See: Life’s a beach for new/old Vernon radio station

Photo courtesy of the Greater Vernon Museum & Archives

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Enderby firefighter steps up to challenge

Just Posted

Vernon history in pictures

Grand opening of downtown Safeway store from 1965

Enderby firefighter steps up to challenge

Andrew Haak will be one of hundreds of firefighters taking part in the Firefighter Stairclimb Challenge in Calgary on May 5

Okanagan Rail Trail a popular place

Thousands pack North Okanagan section over long weekend

Director brings terror of Macbeth back to Vernon

“Something wicked this way comes.”

Social media flooded with love for woman found dead on Kelowna beach

“We lost a sister. Because that is what we are it is a sisterhood and I can’t help but feel anything but sadness.”

VIDEO: Okanagan fire victim Amy Hansen speaks out on the loss of her four pets

A gofundme page has been started for Hansen, with $1,140 raised of a $5000 goal to help her rebuild

WATCH: South Vancouver Island shooting an ‘isolated and targeted’ incident, say police

One person in custody, another fled following shooting and crash on West Shore

Woe, Canada: Bruins down Maple Leafs 5-1 in Game 7

No Canadian teams left in Stanley Cup playoffs

Defence accuses officer of ‘incompetence’ in trial for B.C. man accused in daughters’ murder

Double murder trial for the Victoria father accused of killing his two young daughters continues

West Kelowna fire under control

A fire broke out just above Bear Creek Provincial Park Monday

SPCA investigating hen cull at Shuswap egg farm

Egg farm regulator says they are confident cull at was done properly

Counterpoint Choir spreading the news in Vernon

Award-winning director Coreen Smith retiring

Kelowna Boat Show highlights abandoned boat program

The 24th annual Kelowna Boat Show hits shores April 27 and 28.

‘Cutthroat’ sport of wine tasting happening now in the Okanagan

BC Tasting Games are underway with competitions in three Okanagan communities.

Most Read