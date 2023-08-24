Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation executive director Kate McBrearty (right) has announced the foundation’s annual Charity Golf Classic at Predator Ridge Resort, set for this Sunday, Aug. 27, has been postponed and moved to Sunday, Sept. 10 at Predator because of the area’s wildfire situation . (VJHF photo)

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation executive director Kate McBrearty (right) has announced the foundation’s annual Charity Golf Classic at Predator Ridge Resort, set for this Sunday, Aug. 27, has been postponed and moved to Sunday, Sept. 10 at Predator because of the area’s wildfire situation . (VJHF photo)

Vernon hospital foundation charity golf to tee up in September

Charity Golf Classic at Predator Ridge was set for Aug. 27 but is being moved to Sept. 10 due to wildfires

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital (VJH) Foundation’s Charity Classic Golf Tournament is postponed.

In light of the current situation, the VJH Foundation – with title sponsor The Paul Docksteader Foundation and venue sponsor Predator Ridge Resort – is postponing the VJHF Charity Classic until Sunday, Sept. 10.

During such unprecedented times in the province’s history and the Okanagan region, the foundation’s collective thoughts go out to all those who are affected by the fires in Kelowna, Lake Country, Shuswap and surrounding areas in the valley.

VJHF executive director Kate McBrearty said it’s at times like these that the community sees the generosity of people coming together to support each other, and yet again must admire the unshakable courage, determination and pure grit of first responders and front-line workers.

“It was absolutely the right decision to postpone our tournament to a later date,” she said. “Our hearts go out to all those affected by these fires in our community. For some, the impact will be felt for a very long time.

“We are extremely grateful that Predator was able to pivot and provide us a new date, yet we recognize that there is still ongoing uncertainty. We are optimistic and thrilled to offer our participants to play in our tournament, yet are mindful that we may need to make a different decision should the fires and smoke still pose a risk in September.”

The change of date has meant that the originally sold out event now has registration spots available. To learn more about the VJH Foundation Charity Classic or to register, visit www.vjhfoundation.org or call 250-558-1362.

READ MORE: Henderson eager to play in CPKC Women’s Open at Shaughnessy in Vancouver

READ MORE: Canada West shifts locations for TRU, UBCO women’s soccer games

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023fundraiserGolfLocal Sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Valley First extends a helping hand to Okanagan wildfire victims
Next story
Community rallies around Okanagan firefighters

Just Posted

Kelowna restaurant Beet'n Boos is closing its doors at the end of August. (Beet'n Boos Bistro and Catering/Facebook)
Community call out to support Okanagan restaurant industry amid wildfire crisis

Power is out for more than 4,000 Vernon residents and businesses Thursday afternoon. (BC Hydro outage map)
Power out for 4,000 in Vernon

The Okanagan champion Vernon Jackals RFC will face the Elk Valley Bulls of Fernie in the B.C. Men’s Rugby Div. 3 Saratoga Cup semifinals Saturday, Aug. 26, in Cranbrook. (File photo)
Vernon Jackals look to end Saratoga slump

Julie Blankinship
Woman missing from Vernon for over a week