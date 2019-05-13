Vernon Hospital Gala raises over $121,000

Thanks to overwhelming community support, it was a smooth success.

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s 23rd annual Hospital Gala got underway Saturday, May 11 at the Prestige Vernon Lodge.

This years’ event, Smooth Operations, was in support of the current campaign, OPERATION: Surgical Care for Life, a campaign which aims to reduce hospital wait times, increase surgical capacity and improve patient outcomes.

The sold-out event had a crowd of 240 people attend the gala.

More than $121,000 was raised for the cause.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled with the gala and how residents and businesses from throughout the region rallied to ensure we continue to have state-of-the-art health care right here at home,” said Kate McBrearty, Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation interim executive director.

Smooth Operations 2019 Hospital Gala, presented by Subway Vernon, is the first of a new era in the VJH Foundation gala history. This black-tie event included a gourmet dinner, live and silent auctions, entertainment, and more.

Entertainment for the evening included The Underground Circus, a professional circus performance company from Vancouver.

For the first time at an event in Vernon, there was a VIP room offering an exclusive experience for VIP ticket holders. The VIP room was presented by Bannister GM.

“Without the support of all of our sponsors, the Smooth Operations Gala would not have been possible. I am always impressed with the generosity of our local business community and their willingness to give back in such a meaningful way,” said McBrearty.“I also want to acknowledge the hard work of our amazing gala committee, volunteers and foundation staff, who spent countless hours planning the gala and working behind the scenes to provide a unique experience for our quests.”

