Vernon Hospital gets Nintendo Switches for sick children

Children staying at Vernon Jubilee Hospital (VJH) now have access to stress-relieving video game devices to help make their stay a little easier.
Whether recovering from a life-saving surgery or receiving ongoing intensive treatment, hospital visits can take a significant toll on a child or teen’s mental health.
That’s why Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada is providing devices to hospitals through its Nintendo Switch handheld program. The program, supported by the Arlene Foundation, has provided VJH with two new devices for patients facing extended and difficult hospital stays.
The Starlight Nintendo Switch devices are portable and accessible in all areas of the hospital, and provide a bit of normalcy and distraction to paediatric patients.
A 2019 medical study found that virtual reality is an effective distraction intervention that reduces pain and anxiety in paediatric patients undergoing a wide range of medical procedures.
Through more than 30 years of helping kids cope with serious illnesses, Starlight Canada has seen first-hand the power of distraction for sick children coping with stress on their physical and mental health.
“Many of our Starlight children are not only bravely coping with a serious illness but also with the fear and isolation that can accompany regular or extended hospital stays,” said Brian Bringolf, CEO of Starlight Canada. “We hope programming like the Starlight Nintendo Switch Handheld can give kids a chance to decompress and unwind in an extremely high-stress situation.”
The devices were hand-delivered to VJH through a local in-store presentation.