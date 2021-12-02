Vernon hospital staff saluted with gift baskets

It would be appropriate, don’t you think, for a woman named Hollie to win a gift basket at Christmas.
Hollie Garwah would love that, and she will have a chance like the rest of her coworkers at Vernon Jubilee Hospital’s pharmacy to win a gift basket.
Garwah – born Easter weekend, she chuckled – is a pharmacy technician and was on hand Wednesday, Dec. 1, to help the VJH Ladies Auxiliary launch its gift basket raffle program.
“We’re going to 10 departments and the different departments will hold a raffle among their staff,” said Pat Brkich, director at large with the auxiliary. “The winner gets the gift basket.”
The baskets are full of items donated by the hospital’s gift shop as well as sweets and treats donated by London Drugs, Canada Safeway, Butcher Boys and Buy-Low Foods.
