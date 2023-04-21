Vernon Hospital volunteers celebrated

It took three years, but the annual Vernon Jubilee Hospital (VJH) volunteer appreciation luncheon finally returned.
The event was held at Paddlewhell Hall Wednesday afternoon, during National Volunteer Week (April 16-22).
“It was so great to see everyone, and get everyone together after such a long time,” said Liz Lecoupe, coordinator for VJH volunteer services. “Seeing so many smiling faces was a sight to see, after not having this event for so long.”
The luncheon is typically held yearly, to celebrate the work done by nearly 100 volunteers who help out around the hospital. However, due to COVID-19, it was postponed in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Close to 90 volunteers were present at the event, which featured lunch, speeches and awards.
