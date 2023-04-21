Volunteers at VJH packed Paddlewheel’s Hall deck during the April 19 luncheon. (Bowen Assman/Morning Star Photo).

Volunteers at VJH packed Paddlewheel’s Hall deck during the April 19 luncheon. (Bowen Assman/Morning Star Photo).

Vernon Hospital volunteers celebrated

The luncheon which celebrates the efforts of VJH’s volunteers, returned after a three-year hiatus

It took three years, but the annual Vernon Jubilee Hospital (VJH) volunteer appreciation luncheon finally returned.

The event was held at Paddlewhell Hall Wednesday afternoon, during National Volunteer Week (April 16-22).

“It was so great to see everyone, and get everyone together after such a long time,” said Liz Lecoupe, coordinator for VJH volunteer services. “Seeing so many smiling faces was a sight to see, after not having this event for so long.”

The luncheon is typically held yearly, to celebrate the work done by nearly 100 volunteers who help out around the hospital. However, due to COVID-19, it was postponed in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Close to 90 volunteers were present at the event, which featured lunch, speeches and awards.

The delicious food spread was provided by Safeway, while Five Star Awards and Engraving supplied the awards given out to attendees, and Flower Spot provided table centrepieces.

For more information on the volunteer program at VJH, visit interiorhealth.ca/get-involved/volunteer.

READ MORE: Vernon volunteers ‘step up to the plate’

READ MORE: Funds raised in Kelowna provide shelter to 40 families in Syria and Turkey

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HospitalsVolunteervolunteers

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dare to dream: Kelowna girl collecting bottles to fund trip to Eiffel Tower

Just Posted

The portion of BX Creek Trail between Tillicum Road and Star Road has been closed for the time being due to a washout. (RDNO photo)
Popular portion of Vernon hiking trail washed out

The Regional District of North Okanagan and Interior Health have rescinded a boil water notice for customers on the Mabel Lake Water Utility as of Friday, April 22. (File photo)
North Okanagan boil water notice rescinded

The City of Vernon would like public feedback on the e-scooter program. (City of Vernon photo)
Future of e-scooters in Vernon up to residents

The contents of a COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit are pictured in Calgary, on Jan. 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon care home

Pop-up banner image