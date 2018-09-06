Vernon hosts annual Buddhist convention

The annual Buddhist temple convention comes to Vernon this weekend with a world-renown special guest Dr. Kenneth Tanaka.

The theme: Buddhism going forward just as we are in these troubled times.

For anyone interested in Buddhism, President of Vernon’s Buddhist Temple Mari Cameron said this is the perfect opportunity to get your feet wet.

“We are so lucky to have Dr. Tanaka with us and it’s quite an honour that he’s coming here to speak,” said Cameron. “He’s going to be talking about how you attack everyday living with the Buddhist philosophy.”

Related: Sharing Tibetan Buddhist culture in Penticton

Related: Boys rescued from Thai cave ordained at Buddhist temple

Dr. Tanaka is a well-known professor of Buddhism who travels the world lecturing. Most recently he’s travelled to England and Japan to share his philosophies. He’s also written many Buddhist books and hosts a weekly show on Buddhism in California.

As part of the Jodo Shinshu BC Buddhist Temples Federation Convention, Dr. Tanaka will spend Saturday in Vernon. The lecture schedule is as follows:

9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Opening service and announcements

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Public lecture by Dr. Ken Tanaka

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Lunch (not provided)

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Public lecture by Dr. Tanaka

2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. – Refreshment break

2:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Public lecture by Dr. Tanaka

Space is limited to 200 people so the registrations will be on a first come, first serve basis. The price is $20 per person with all proceeds going to fund the event. Anyone interested in attending must contact the Vernon Buddhist temple at 250-542-5633 to reserve a spot.

To attend the entire convention, the registration fee is $60. On Saturday, Dr Tanaka’s lectures, and a workshop on Sumie (Japanese ink brush painting) or a travelogue by Vernon’s own Wayne Emde: “Pilgrimage of the 88 Buddhist temples in Shikoku Island in Japan” or a Taichi workshop.

Sunday events include yoga or tai chi workshop in the morning and a Buddhist service. It also includes coffee break goodies, breakfast on Saturday and lunch on Sunday.

Related: One grain of sand at a time

Related: Vernon hosts Buddhist event

Related: After cave rescue, soccer boys pray for protection at Thai temple

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

