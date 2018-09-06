Vernon hosts annual Buddhist convention

Guest speaker and world-renown Buddhist professor Dr. Kenneth Tanaka hosts lectures this Saturday.

The annual Buddhist temple convention comes to Vernon this weekend with a world-renown special guest Dr. Kenneth Tanaka.

The theme: Buddhism going forward just as we are in these troubled times.

For anyone interested in Buddhism, President of Vernon’s Buddhist Temple Mari Cameron said this is the perfect opportunity to get your feet wet.

“We are so lucky to have Dr. Tanaka with us and it’s quite an honour that he’s coming here to speak,” said Cameron. “He’s going to be talking about how you attack everyday living with the Buddhist philosophy.”

Related: Sharing Tibetan Buddhist culture in Penticton

Related: Boys rescued from Thai cave ordained at Buddhist temple

Dr. Tanaka is a well-known professor of Buddhism who travels the world lecturing. Most recently he’s travelled to England and Japan to share his philosophies. He’s also written many Buddhist books and hosts a weekly show on Buddhism in California.

As part of the Jodo Shinshu BC Buddhist Temples Federation Convention, Dr. Tanaka will spend Saturday in Vernon. The lecture schedule is as follows:

9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Opening service and announcements

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Public lecture by Dr. Ken Tanaka

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Lunch (not provided)

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Public lecture by Dr. Tanaka

2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. – Refreshment break

2:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Public lecture by Dr. Tanaka

Space is limited to 200 people so the registrations will be on a first come, first serve basis. The price is $20 per person with all proceeds going to fund the event. Anyone interested in attending must contact the Vernon Buddhist temple at 250-542-5633 to reserve a spot.

To attend the entire convention, the registration fee is $60. On Saturday, Dr Tanaka’s lectures, and a workshop on Sumie (Japanese ink brush painting) or a travelogue by Vernon’s own Wayne Emde: “Pilgrimage of the 88 Buddhist temples in Shikoku Island in Japan” or a Taichi workshop.

Sunday events include yoga or tai chi workshop in the morning and a Buddhist service. It also includes coffee break goodies, breakfast on Saturday and lunch on Sunday.

Related: One grain of sand at a time

Related: Vernon hosts Buddhist event

Related: After cave rescue, soccer boys pray for protection at Thai temple

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on
Previous story
Kelowna woman cycling to defeat MS

Just Posted

Vernon mayoral candidate hosting town hall meetings

Darrin Taylor to answer questions, seek public input

Vernon to host B.C. junior curling finals

Provincial championships for junior men and women will run Dec. 27 to Jan. 1 at Vernon Curling Club

Vernon endorses climate action revolving fund policy and projects

Revolving fund would support projects that provide measurable savings

World-class PET/CT scanner coming to Kelowna

The BC Cancer Foundation says a critical tool in cancer diagnosis will be built in Kelowna.

Lumby seeks more affordable housing

Staff to submit application for grant funding through BC Housing for project

Your morning news in 90: Sept. 6, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

B.C. yet to comply with international standards at correctional centres: report

Nelson Mandela Rules set of standards for inspecting B.C.’s 10 prisons, psychiatric centres

Vernon hosts annual Buddhist convention

Guest speaker and world-renown Buddhist professor Dr. Kenneth Tanaka hosts lectures this Saturday.

Vest, Jones-Munk city champs

28th annual City Junior Golf tournament at Hillview

Some B.C. First Nations ban limited-entry moose hunt

Citing struggling moose populations and the unprecedented 2017 wildfires, First Nations are extending a moratorium on 2018 moose hunt

Kelowna woman cycling to defeat MS

Nicole Gosselin to participate in MS Bike Okanagan Experience fundraiser

4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting

Police say they responded to an active shooter situation at the Fifth Third Bank building in downtown Cincinnati.

Ford recalls 340K F-150 trucks in Canada due to seatbelt fire risk

The seatbelt could ignite during a crash

Vancouver’s short-term rental listings drop by half after new rules introduced

There are 3,742 active Vancouver listings on sites like Airbnb, compared with about 6,600 in April, when the regulations were introduced, the city said Wednesday.

Most Read