Vernon Hyundai chips in support for kids to play sports

The dealership raised $6,500 help close to 100 Greater Vernon youths play organized sports

A Vernon dealership’s donation will help close to 100 Greater Vernon kids get into sports.

Vernon Hyundai raised $6,500 to donate to KidSport, a charitable organization that helps kids join sports they would otherwise not be able to afford.

“The goal was set to raise $7,000 at the start of the year, putting aside proceeds from every vehicle sale through 2020, and even with the impacts of COVID we are happy with the end result,” said Nathan Mackintosh, general manager at Vernon Hyundai.

Shayne Wright, a KidSport board member and City of Vernon manager of recreation programs, said social and economic obstacles can come in between young people and organized sport.

“KidSport helps overcome these obstacles,” Wright said. “KidSport’s philosophy is that the primary goal of all children’s sport is for each child to have fun and to want to play again next season. Children should feel there will always be a place for sport in their lives and that sport will always have a place for them.”

