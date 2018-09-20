Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation rolls out new-look board

There’s a new look to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s board of directors.

The board comprises representation from Armstrong, Coldstream, Enderby, Lumby and Vernon.

Elections were held Tuesday, and Kevin Arbuckle is now president, taking over from Marg Bailey, who remains as vice-president. Treasurer Greg Hamilton remains, as does secretary Lisa Westermark (executive director of the VJHF, ex-officio).

Returning directors include Elise Allen, Sandra Borden, Judy Dangel, Richard Harding, Dr. Curtis Mohamed and Richard Rolke.

New to the board are Kal Sidhu, Bev Kellerman and Valerie Tribes.

Sidhu has lived in Vernon for 42 years and is a longtime employee of Safeway, where she has been extremely active in raising funds for the community. She is also the owner of Kal’s Naan Stop, which has raised funds for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, and her family is also active in the Sikh temple.

Kellerman is a sales professional with more than 20 years experience in key account and territory management for such firms as Samsonite, Cosmair, L’Oreal, Ganong Brothers and Levolor. She has an active volunteer history and most recently served on the Wine, Women and Woods committee which benefited the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

Tribes is the past president of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Auxiliary and was appointed by the auxiliary to their seat on the foundation board. The foundation strongly values its relationship with both the VJH Auxiliary and the ASH Auxiliary.

Retiring board members Richard Finn, Paul Morgan, Greg Mussenden, Marilyn Scott and Elaine Siemens were acknowledged for their commitment to ensuring better health care to residents of the North Okanagan.

Finn left the board early in 2017 due to health issues. He made a significant contribution during his tenure and continues to support the foundation through his business.

Mussenden served for 20 years on many committees including as president more than once. He was an integral member on two campaigns, Building a Tower of Care Campaign and Phase II. He served on the golf committee and participated by entering a team, providing auction items and as a sponsor.

Morgan served as an active member of the Finance Committee throughout his tenure. He also served as president, vice-president and on the golf committee. He participated on the Building a Tower of Care Campaign and Phase II.

Scott participated on several committees including the VJHF Charity Classic. She was a key force in bringing new participants and contributors into the fold. She shared valuable insight from a strategic perspective.

Siemens was the representative of the VJH Auxiliary.

Established as a Society in 1981, the foundation raises more than $1.5 million annually to support health care in the North Okanagan including residential care facilities, community health services and Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Last year, the Foundation granted more than $1,054,948 to health care needs in the North Okanagan including: surgical services, emergency, cancer care, women’s and children’s health, residential care and many other worthy initiatives in the hospital and throughout the greater North Okanagan communities.



