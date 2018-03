On the greenest of days, the Vernon Recreation Centre was filled with local seed and plant sellers, locally grown and made food and natural products, chickens, eggs, honey during The Sustainable Environment Network Society’s (SENS) annual Seedy Saturday event on March 17.

WATCH

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.