Vernon kicks up heels for Ukraine

People kicked up their feet and their chequebooks courtesy of Vernon’s Sadok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble.
The group hosted a humanitarian aid fundraiser Saturday, March 19, at City Dance Studio.
“What a fantastic event,” said spokesperson Andrea Malysh. “More than $15,000 was raised for the Canada-Ukraine Foundation Ukraine Humanitarian Aid and the cheques are still coming in.”
Sadok sends out thank you to event sponsors: Backroads Brewing Company, DJ’s Perogie Kitchen, Buy-Low Foods and City Dance Okanagan. Vic Ukrainetz and Friends provided the Ukrainian music.
Lots of fun, dancing and everyone enjoyed the dance, Kolomayka, by Sadok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble.
Sadok will continue to collect donations to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation. Contact: Malysh for information at 250-309-6948 or email: sadok@shaw.ca.
