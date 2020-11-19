Vernon’s Beryl Nerling (seated) helped lead a $60,000 fundraising campaign that led to the purchase of 10 new chairs for the Vernon Renal Centre, including the one Nerling, a dialysis patient, is sitting in. Nerling died Nov. 2 at the age of 95. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon’s Beryl Nerling (seated) helped lead a $60,000 fundraising campaign that led to the purchase of 10 new chairs for the Vernon Renal Centre, including the one Nerling, a dialysis patient, is sitting in. Nerling died Nov. 2 at the age of 95. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon kidney activist leaves legacy

Beryl Nerling raised more than $60K for new dialysis chairs at Vernon Renal Unit; she died Nov. 2

A noted letter writer to newspapers in Vernon and her native Lumby, Beryl Nerling’s motto was: “To remain silent indicates acceptance.”

Nerling’s pen and voice have, unfortunately, gone silent. She died Nov. 2 at the age of 95.

In 2011, Nerling penned a letter to the editor of the Morning Star, advocating the building of what would become Greater Vernon Athletic Park at Okanagan College, refuting an earlier letter written by a senior stating the facility was not needed.

“While we seniors don’t like to accept change and want to keep things as they are, we need to accept that we cannot stop progress, nor can we stop our city from growing and having the need to provide these facilities to provide a healthy lifestyle in our community,” wrote Nerling, who was also a driving force behind the referendum to build Kal Tire Place.

In her 90s, Nerling spearheaded a campaign for raising $60,000 for new dialysis chairs at the Vernon Renal Unit, where she was a fixture receiving dialysis treatment. The end result was more than $70,000 raised.

“I never thought it would go that good,” said Nerling, sitting in one of the new chairs at the centre in an Aug. 4, 2019, interview with the Morning Star. “I remember the day I was asked to head up a team to get money for the chairs.

“It took me about seven months to think about it. Then, once we started, it took three months to get the money. Thank you to everyone who contributed.”

Chandel Schmidt, director of annual programs for the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation, which oversaw the dialysis chair campaign, said the new chairs included several enhanced features, functionality and comfort for both the patients and health care staff.

“Patients can spend up to 12 hours each week in these chairs and thanks to Beryl and her unwavering support, these new additions are well appreciated,” said Schmidt. “Beryl was a firecracker and will surely be missed by many.”

Nerling was a Christmas Eve baby, born in the living quarters behind the old Lumby Post Office on Dec. 24, 1924, the last survivor of five children born to Jim and Ada McAllister.

She left Lumby in the Second World War to join the Canadian Women’s Army Corp, stationed in Victoria, Suffield Air Base in Alberta, and Ottawa.

Upon her discharge, Nerling worked a variety of jobs, mostly in bookkeeping, or running her own businesses. She retired at age 88 but still did family and friends’ income tax returns.

Nerling loved playing sports, especially basketball. In her younger years, she belonged to the Lumby Lend-a-Had Club and taught swimming lessons in Lumby and Vernon.

READ MORE: Vernon dialysis chairs campaign complete

READ MORE: Donation kickstarts dialysis campaign


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiserObituary

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Donations needed for less fortunate Vernon kids to give gifts

Just Posted

Vernon kidney activist and long-time, well-known letters-to-the-editor writer Beryl Nerling of Vernon died Nov. 2 at age 95. (Interior Health photo)
Vernon kidney activist leaves legacy

Beryl Nerling raised more than $60K for new dialysis chairs at Vernon Renal Unit; she died Nov. 2

Greeting cards with gift cards are being sought for seniors feeling lonely this holiday season. (Nexus photo)
Nexus making Vernon seniors’ spirits bright for Christmas

New protocols have helped keep COVID-19 cases low, however, social distancing has had a severe impact on seniors

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)
Hearts aglow for Vernon hospital fundraiser

No tree atop hospital this year, but supporters can still Light a Bulb to buy required equipment

A Cherryville family lost their home to a fire Wednesday, Nov. 18. (Contributed)
Fire claims Cherryville family’s home

No one, including pets, was harmed, but community is banding together to help

A river flows through a Canadian Lakeview Estates resident's yard following a watermain break Tuesday, Nov. 17. (Jacqueline Barnett photo)
UPDATE: Water restored for Vernon neighbourhood, boil advisory in effect

Pipe break left Canadian Lakeview Estates residents dry for more than 30 hours

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna duo launches new ‘healthy fast-food’ restaurant

Model of Blk Box is to make delicious food, that doesn’t make you suffer in the gym.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Photo courtesy of LNG Canada) An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared Thursday.
COVID-19 outbreak at LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat

14 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time

Eviction notice letter pasted on front door of a house (B.C. Tenants photo)
Tenants’ union calls on B.C. government to reinstate eviction ban

Union says people shouldn’t be evicted during a pandemic

Interior Health says there have been 23 cases of COVID-19 in Salmo in November. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
UPDATED: COVID-19 cases rise to 23 in Salmo

The cases are connected to social events in the village

Fire crews at an apartment building on Bernard Ave. Michael Rodriguez, Kelowna Capital News.
RCMP investigating alleged bear spray incident at Kelowna apartment

The incident took place Thursday morning inside a residence on Bernard Avenue

School District 23 (SD23) is confident they are doing everything they can do to reduce the number of COVID-19 transmissions within their schools. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
‘Schools are safe’: Okanagan school district doing everything it can to curb virus

SD23 superintendent Kevin Kaardal stressed schools are safe

Michel Bastarache speaks Wednesday, October 13, 2010 in Quebec City. An independent report on harassment of women in the RCMP says the national poiice force’s culture is toxic and tolerates hateful and homophobic attitudes. The report released today by former Supreme Court justice Bastarache says it is well past time for the federal government to take meaningful and radical action to address these issues, which have caused incalculable damage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Report on harassment, assault calls for major changes to rid RCMP of toxic culture

The report concludes that change cannot come from within the RCMP, but must be initiated from the outside

Most Read