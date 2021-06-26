The Compost Kids have diverted 700 bags of compost from landfills with their pickup service that started in September 2020.(Contributed)

Vernon kids divert 700 bags of compost from landfills

Compost Kids haul neighbour’s eligible compost in wagon to nearest disposal bin

Four Vernon children are doing their part to help Mother Nature.

Known as the Compost Gang, Oliver Williamson, Ava Jones, Amelia Chatterton and Morgan Taylor — led by Pam Taylor — have officially diverted more than 700 bags of eligible compost from landfills in only nine months.

The group started in the Harwood area in early September, offering pickup service for neighbours but soon branched out to other townhouse complexes.

“It’s a simple concept,” leader Taylor said. “Clients subscribe for 10-week periods at $2 a week for two bags of eligible compost.”

The kids, between the ages of eight and 13, pick up compost from each client and haul it to the nearest City of Vernon and Spa Hills Compost bin.

“This group of kids have pushed, pulled and dragged their wagon through snow, rain and sun,” Taylor said. “Our poor wagon needs wheels already.”

Along the walk, the kids pick up litter using tongs. Taylor calls this “plocking,” an eco-friendly mashup of walking and picking up litter — a nod to plogging, the popular jogging movement in Sweden.

“It’s fabulous seeing these young heroes do such good things for their community,” Taylor said, noting Thursday (June 24) was the last night the four went out ahead of their summer break.

