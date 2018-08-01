Vernon launches connect app

The app will allow locals to keep up-to-date on news, events, meetings, classes, workshops and recreational opportunities offered through the city.

“The Vernon Connect app is free, easy to use, and people will find the events calendar useful for planning activities,” said Nick Nilsen, Communications Officer with the City of Vernon.

Executive Director of the Arts Council of the North Okanagan and Chair of the RDNO Cultural Advisory Committee, Gale Woodhouse views this as a great tool to help people become more aware of cultural activities and events that are available to them in the community.

“The calendar lists events that are happening in and around the Greater Vernon area,” said Woodhouse. “Residents in the entire region will benefit from downloading and using the Vernon Connect app.”

The “report a problem” feature allows residents who live within the City of Vernon to submit concerns ranging from graffiti, bylaw infractions and potholes, to water leaks, damaged sidewalks and malfunctioning traffic signals.

“Giving residents the ability to report issues within the City will help improve services,” Nilsen said. “Residents can even take a photo of the issue and send it directly to us from their phones. Once a report is received, the appropriate department will attend to the issue. It’s that easy.”

The emergency alert feature will kick in if an emergency occurs that requires residents to take action. In such cases, the “report a problem” banner changes to read “alert” and the colour changes from green to red. Residents should read the alert to help decide next steps.

“If there is an emergency, information will be sent to you through the app as well as through the website, email alerts, social media and local news outlets,” said Nilsen. “If you don’t have a smart phone you can sign up to receive email notifications of emergencies, news, calendar events and more.”

Users can also choose which categories they want to be informed about and the app will push notifications directly to their phone.

“The notification feature will provide in-the-moment inspiration to attend an event or try out a new activity,” said Woodhouse. “There are so many great cultural opportunities available in Greater Vernon and this app helps bring all of the information to one convenient location that you can access on the go.”

