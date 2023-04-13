Vernon Lawn Bowling Club holds open registration

Vernon’s historic lawn bowling club in Polson Park is ready for another season.
The club celebrated 100 years in operation 2017.
There will be an open registration at the club Friday, April 14, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 15, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
A final open registration at the club will be offered Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Free lessons will be given after registration.
Email vernonlawnbowling@telus.net for more information.
