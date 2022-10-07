Lloyd Mitchell and Walter Ostheimer have been awarded life memberships by the Vernon Lawn Bowling Club. (Submitted photo)

Vernon Lawn Bowling Club rolls out accolades

The club awarded life memberships to two of its members, memorial trophy created

The Vernon Lawn Bowling Club has awarded life memberships to a pair of long-time rollers: Lloyd Mitchell and Walter Ostheimer.

Both men have been members of the club for many years and excel at the game with “decorum and grace.”

In other club news, Jonathon Specken donated a perpetual trophy to honour his mother’s memory. Heather Specken was a dedicated and valued member of the club for many years.

This year’s winner was Linda Kline. The second and third place was a tie between Margo Altwasser and Terry Lymer.

Since this is only the second year the award event has been held, it was decided that last year’s winner, Joyce Ross, would be put on the trophy as well.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Jonathon Specken has donated a perpetual trophy to the Vernon Lawn Bowling Club to honour his mother’s memory. (Submitted photo)
