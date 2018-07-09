Vernon Legion awards this Wednesday

The Royal Canadian Legion’s mission is to serve Veterans, including serving military and RCMP members and their families, to promote Remembrance, and to serve our communities and our country.

Each year the legions across Canada recognise comrades who have achieved milestones in their Legion membership and those comrades and groups whose efforts contributed to the well being of the Branch. This year Vernon Legion Branch #25 is hosting it’s annual Veterans, Honors and Awards dinner Wednesday, July 11 at the Eagles hall in Vernon, 5101 25th Ave. We invite all local veterans to attend with their escort to be honoured and recognized.

Members and executive have also been busy working on the Vernon branch’s cabin at the Gardom Lake Veterans Camp for the comfort and enjoyment of members. Pictures will be posted on the Legion’s website in the coming days. We are very excited as well to get our website back up and running with the help of volunteers currently working on it. This will be a source of information for the community and members and we are thankful for the support we have had in our great community of Vernon.

The legion raises funds through the poppy campaign each year as most people know, but we also raise funds through raffle draws and meat draws held locally at the Eagles hall every Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The volunteers that work each week are very much appreciated, without them we would not be able to contribute financially to local non-profit groups. Our website will also include information about donations and if you are eligible for gaming funds, how to request a donation from your local legion for your group.

Jen Pace, President, RCL #25, Vernon