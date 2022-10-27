Vernon Legion kicks off poppy campaign

Vernon Legion president Bill Balcaen pins a poppy on Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming for the official Poppy Campaign launch, which begins Friday, Oct. 28. Poppies and donation boxes will be available at various locations around town, along with two new special tap boxes. The Legion will also be at Saturday’s Vipers game selling poppies. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

An important symbol of peace is popping up around town.

The official kickoff to the Royal Canadian Legion poppy campaign is Friday, Oct. 28.

That’s when residents will see the little red flowers and donation boxes at various store counters in the region.

Vernon Legion members will also be at the Saturday, Oct. 29 Vipers game at Kal Tire Place selling poppies. The game, against the Cranbrook Bucks, starts at 6 p.m.

Funds raised in the annual campaign leading up to Remembrance Day will go toward various initiatives and programs to support Canadian veterans, their families and dependants, as well as seniors.

Watch for The Morning Star’s Remembrance Day supplement honouring local veterans, published in the Nov. 10 newspaper.

Remembrance DayVernonVeterans