Vernon Legion kicks off poppy campaign

An important symbol of peace is popping up around town.
The official kickoff to the Royal Canadian Legion poppy campaign is Friday, Oct. 28.
That’s when residents will see the little red flowers and donation boxes at various store counters in the region.
Vernon Legion members will also be at the Saturday, Oct. 29 Vipers game at Kal Tire Place selling poppies. The game, against the Cranbrook Bucks, starts at 6 p.m.
Funds raised in the annual campaign leading up to Remembrance Day will go toward various initiatives and programs to support Canadian veterans, their families and dependants, as well as seniors.
Watch for The Morning Star’s Remembrance Day supplement honouring local veterans, published in the Nov. 10 newspaper.
