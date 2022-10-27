Vernon Legion president Bill Balcaen pins a poppy on Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming for the official Poppy Campaign launch, which begins Friday, Oct. 28. Poppies and donation boxes will be available at various locations around town, along with two new special tap boxes. The Legion will also be at Saturday’s Vipers game selling poppies. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon Legion president Bill Balcaen pins a poppy on Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming for the official Poppy Campaign launch, which begins Friday, Oct. 28. Poppies and donation boxes will be available at various locations around town, along with two new special tap boxes. The Legion will also be at Saturday’s Vipers game selling poppies. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon Legion kicks off poppy campaign

Remembrance Day symbol sold around town

An important symbol of peace is popping up around town.

The official kickoff to the Royal Canadian Legion poppy campaign is Friday, Oct. 28.

That’s when residents will see the little red flowers and donation boxes at various store counters in the region.

Vernon Legion members will also be at the Saturday, Oct. 29 Vipers game at Kal Tire Place selling poppies. The game, against the Cranbrook Bucks, starts at 6 p.m.

Funds raised in the annual campaign leading up to Remembrance Day will go toward various initiatives and programs to support Canadian veterans, their families and dependants, as well as seniors.

Watch for The Morning Star’s Remembrance Day supplement honouring local veterans, published in the Nov. 10 newspaper.

READ MORE: B.C. Lieutenant governor presented with first poppy to kick off 2022 campaign

READ MORE: Pedestrian struck on highway north of Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Remembrance DayVernonVeterans

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Book chronicling Vernon’s 2021 wildfire benefits fire victims, firefighters

Just Posted

Vernon Blue Magnums quarterback Brock Warner (left) gets ready to look for a receiver during the team’s 46-26 Southern Interior Football Conference Junior Bantam win over the visiting Kelowna Blue Spartans at Greater Vernon Athletic Park Sunday, Oct. 23. (Contributed)
Vernon leaves Kelowna feeling blue in gridiron showdown

Vernon Legion president Bill Balcaen pins a poppy on Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming for the official Poppy Campaign launch, which begins Friday, Oct. 28. Poppies and donation boxes will be available at various locations around town, along with two new special tap boxes. The Legion will also be at Saturday’s Vipers game selling poppies. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon Legion kicks off poppy campaign

Vernon Vipers goalie Roan Clarke has committed to Dartmouth College, the team announced Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Vernon Vipers photo)
Vernon Vipers goalie commits to Dartmouth College

The Haunting of Falkland saw record crowds at its opening weekend Oct. 21-22, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Record attendance at Haunting of Falkland

Pop-up banner image