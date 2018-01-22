Vernon legion presents poppy drive/meat draw proceeds to local agencies

Legion spreads the wealth

It’s been a busy year for Vernon’s Royal Canadian Legion (Branch #25). President Bill Balcaen and vice-president, John Miller presented approximately $15,000 to local non-profits during the month of January. The funds are the proceeds collected from Branch #25’s meat draws, as well as their annual poppy fund. Donations were made to the following local groups/agencies:

  • Santa’s Anonymous – $2,000
  • The Navy League of Canada – Vernon branch – $1,500
  • The Salvation Army – Vernon Branch -$5,000
  • The People Place – $2,000
  • Sea Cadets – $1,500
  • Air Cadets – $1,500
  • RG Army Cadets – $1,500

