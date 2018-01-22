Vernon legion presents poppy drive/meat draw proceeds to local agencies

It’s been a busy year for Vernon’s Royal Canadian Legion (Branch #25). President Bill Balcaen and vice-president, John Miller presented approximately $15,000 to local non-profits during the month of January. The funds are the proceeds collected from Branch #25’s meat draws, as well as their annual poppy fund. Donations were made to the following local groups/agencies:

Santa’s Anonymous – $2,000

The Navy League of Canada – Vernon branch – $1,500

The Salvation Army – Vernon Branch -$5,000

The People Place – $2,000

Sea Cadets – $1,500

Air Cadets – $1,500

RG Army Cadets – $1,500

