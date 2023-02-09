Vernon Friends of the Library hosts its annual magazine sale Friday, Feb. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Vernon branch of the Okanagan Regional Library. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Vernon library friends host magazine sale
Annual event Friday, Feb. 10 (10a-4p) and Saturday, Feb. 11 (10-2), at Vernon library
Magazines galore will be available at the Vernon Friends of the Library’sannual Magazine Sale.
The event runs at the Vernon branch of the Okanagan Regional Library Friday, Feb. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Prices are by donation.
“The magazines are from the library’s collections, as well as donations to the Friends,” said group and event spokesperson Linda Wills.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
BooksFor SaleVernon
Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.