Vernon library serves up delicious reads in contest

A family entered a cake designed to look like the Sorting Hat from Harry Potter in the Okanagan Regional Library’s Edible Books event as part of the 60th annual Vernon Winter Carnival Tuesday, Feb. 11. (Contributed)

They say you are what you eat, others say you are what you read, but the Okanagan Regional Library merged both theories with its cake decorating contest event Tuesday.

As part of the 60th annual Vernon Winter Carnival, the library challenged the community to decorate a cake, party platter or some other food to represent the literary arts.

The contestants didn’t disappoint on Feb. 11.

A family designed the spitting image of the Sorting Hat from the Harry Potter series. Not only was the hat donning his infamously sassy expression, he was sitting atop some important Hogwarts textbooks. And there was even a golden snitch.

Another family designed a cake that resembled three cakes piled up with Charlotte’s Web — a classic — on top. The cover of the book was hand painted to depict the exact cover of E.B. White’s fan favourite.

Finally, Sweet Caroline’s created a cake with floral trim and featured Julia Donaldson’s poem, I Opened a Book from her 2004 book, Crazy Mayonnaisy Mum, in its entirety.

Around 30 people attended the event to judge the creations, pick their favourite and devour the spoils.

Sweet Caroline’s was the first-place winner in the inaugural Edible Books event at the library and youth services librarian Stephanie Thoreson said the winners gave their prize to the young children masterminds behind the Charlotte Web’s cake to “inspire the young bakers.”

