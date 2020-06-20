The Vernon Lions Club set up a drop-off bottle drive at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall Saturday, June 20, 2020, with proceeds going to the Vernon Food Bank. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon Lions Club holds bottle drive for local food bank

Social distancing protocols were in place at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall Saturday

The Vernon Lions Club is bringing COVID-19 relief to its local food bank, one bottle at a time.

Volunteers held a bottle drive in the parking lot of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, with all proceeds going to the Vernon food bank.

“We’re hoping to raise as much as we can because everybody’s in need,” said Lions Club member Judy Louis. “It’s been a tough go with all that’s going on out there.”

The volunteers set up cones to direct traffic and ensured that social distancing was maintained as people drove in to drop off their bottles and cans.

“They just drive in, we unload and we do all the sorting,” Louis said.

For those wanting to contribute, stay tuned: the volunteers said they’re hoping to hold more fundraisers before winter.

Food banks have been stretched thin as a result of the pandemic. To make matters worse, the Salvation Army issued a warning on Thursday of a potential scammer siphoning funds from would-be food bank donors in the Harwood community.

