The City of Vernon encourages residents to celebrate Earth Day by participating in the Vernon Tree Program. (Contributed)

The City of Vernon encourages residents to celebrate Earth Day by participating in the Vernon Tree Program. (Contributed)

Vernon looks to grow tree program

City encourages residents to celebrate Earth Day by participating in Vernon Tree Program

”We think that we shall never see a sight as lovely as a tree.”

Paraphrasing the Joyce Kilmer classic poem Trees, the City of Vernon encourages residents to celebrate Earth Day (Saturday, April 22) by participating in the Vernon Tree Program.

This program provides information about the benefits of planting shade trees, as well as resources for citizens to participate.

“The tree program provides a voucher to encourage residents to plant trees on their properties to help promote a healthy, enjoyable and safe community,” said the city. “Trees save energy by providing shade, reducing sound and dust pollution to your property, and reducing the impacts of stormwater – all while enhancing the value of your property.”

As part of the 2023 Vernon Tree Program, residents can receive a $25 voucher toward the purchase of a shade tree at Nicholas Alexander Home and Garden or Swan Lake Market and Garden. The voucher is eligible from April 22 and June 13, or Aug. 28 to Oct. 10, 2023, when vouchers expire.

Details about program conditions and the application process are available at vernon.ca/treevoucher.

READ MORE: Vernon Hospital volunteers celebrated

READ MORE: Vernon baseball guru gets UBC Hall call

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Earth DayVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Habitat for Humanity Okanagan lottery in Vernon

Just Posted

The City of Vernon encourages residents to celebrate Earth Day by participating in the Vernon Tree Program. (Contributed)
Vernon looks to grow tree program

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan gave three families the keys to their new homes in Lake Country April 29, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Calendar)
Habitat for Humanity Okanagan lottery in Vernon

The portion of BX Creek Trail between Tillicum Road and Star Road has been closed due to a washout. (RDNO photo)
Popular portion of Vernon hiking trail washed out

The Regional District of North Okanagan and Interior Health have rescinded a boil water notice for customers on the Mabel Lake Water Utility as of Friday, April 22. (File photo)
North Okanagan boil water notice rescinded

Pop-up banner image