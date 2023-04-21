Vernon looks to grow tree program

The City of Vernon encourages residents to celebrate Earth Day by participating in the Vernon Tree Program. (Contributed)

”We think that we shall never see a sight as lovely as a tree.”

Paraphrasing the Joyce Kilmer classic poem Trees, the City of Vernon encourages residents to celebrate Earth Day (Saturday, April 22) by participating in the Vernon Tree Program.

This program provides information about the benefits of planting shade trees, as well as resources for citizens to participate.

“The tree program provides a voucher to encourage residents to plant trees on their properties to help promote a healthy, enjoyable and safe community,” said the city. “Trees save energy by providing shade, reducing sound and dust pollution to your property, and reducing the impacts of stormwater – all while enhancing the value of your property.”

As part of the 2023 Vernon Tree Program, residents can receive a $25 voucher toward the purchase of a shade tree at Nicholas Alexander Home and Garden or Swan Lake Market and Garden. The voucher is eligible from April 22 and June 13, or Aug. 28 to Oct. 10, 2023, when vouchers expire.

Details about program conditions and the application process are available at vernon.ca/treevoucher.

READ MORE: Vernon Hospital volunteers celebrated

READ MORE: Vernon baseball guru gets UBC Hall cal l

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Earth DayVernon