The City of Vernon will host an open house for all residents Tuesday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Schubert Centre, on how Vernon can be a more age- and dementia-friendly community.

The City of Vernon will host an open house for all residents Tuesday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Schubert Centre, on how Vernon can be a more age- and dementia-friendly community.

Vernon looks to support its higher-than-national average senior population

City hosts open house open to all, seeking opinions, to create an age- and dementia-friendly community

Recognizing the need to cultivate an age-friendly community, the Vernon Seniors Action Network (VSAN) and the City of Vernon are working together to develop Vernon’s first Age- and Dementia-friendly Action Plan.

Age-friendly communities are set up to help seniors live safely, enjoy good health and stay involved. They are places where older people are recognized and respected for their skills, abilities, and contributions.

Dementia-friendly communities are places where people living with dementia and care-partners are also respected, included, and supported. Dementia is not a normal part of aging, but the number of people living with dementia is increasing due to population aging. Fear and stigma can make it very isolating for both the person living with dementia and those who care for them.

All residents are invited to attend an open house on Tuesday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Schubert Centre to share their experiences and ideas on how Vernon can be a more age- and dementia-friendly community.

Residents may also wish to visit the Age and Dementia Friendly Community Planning project page on Engage Vernon for additional information.

With support from B.C. Healthy Communities in partnership with the B.C. Ministry of Health, this project aims to create an Action Plan relevant to the specific needs of Vernon that can be integrated into other city plans, policies and programs. It also aims to increase service provider capacity, partnerships, and alignment on shared priorities and resource allocations.

Vernon’s senior population is significantly higher than the national average of 19 per cent (2021 Census). The percentage of seniors in Vernon rose from 23 per cent in 2011 to 28 per cent in 2021 and is expected to continue rising.

A draft Age and Dementia Friendly Community Plan is expected to be presented to council in September.

READ MORE: North Okanagan Ride Don’t Hide event changes venue

READ MORE: Spring signals 90-year-old orchard opening in Vernon

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City HallDementia strategyVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Turtle crossing: Babies pass through CSRD parking lot on their way to Shuswap Lake

Just Posted

The City of Vernon will host an open house for all residents Tuesday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Schubert Centre, on how Vernon can be a more age- and dementia-friendly community.
Vernon looks to support its higher-than-national average senior population

Temperatures across the region have jumped up to 28 C, following a colder-than-normal beginning of April with many hitting the beach for the first time this year. (John Arendt - Black Press file photo)
Record-breaking cold to heat in the Okanagan in 25 days

Grindrod Water customers are being asked not to water outdoors Tuesday, May 2, 2023, due to the impacts of spring run-off on the Grindrod Water Treatment Plant. (Black Press Media file photo)
Grindrod residents not allowed to water outdoors

Much of the town has been on a boil water advisory since the November 2021 flood. Photo MCG
Westside water quality advisory issued for hundreds