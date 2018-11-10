Vernon man celebrates centennial anniversary of Vimy Ridge

“They’re marching from the outskirts of living memory into history and if we don’t celebrate them and grasp onto those parts, the history will be lost.”

What was once a non-descript wall of the Rocky Mountain Transport Warehouse off 29th Street has now been painted and devoted to the memory of one of Canada’s greatest First World War battles, Vimy Ridge, part of Andy Wylie’s Vimy Lane Memorial. (Roger Knox/ Morning Star)

Passionate about Canadian history, Andy Wylie strives to help Vernon remember this Remembrance Day.

“We’ve got to celebrate these men,” said Wylie. “They’re marching from the outskirts of living memory into history and if we don’t celebrate them and grasp onto those parts, the history will be lost.”

Friday, Wylie set up two large spotlights in the form of a V to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the battle at Vimy Ridge.

For Saturday and Sunday night, he is setting up four spotlights, which can be seen at the Vimy Lane Memorial he built, located at 4008-29th Street in honour of Canadian soldiers. The lights will be on from 7-11 p.m. both nights.

