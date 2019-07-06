Myra Maksymchuk, OPPVA President Bob Arbour, award winner Andrew Maksymchuk, OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique at award ceremony. (Contributed)

Vernon man named 2018 OPP Veteran of the Year

After a successful career with the OPP, Andrew Maksymchuk returned to B.C. to retire in Vernon

Growing up on a farm in Grindrod before his family moved to Vernon, Andrew “Maks” Maksymchuk always wanted to be a police officer. But, the path to his desired career was not straightforward.

Unsuccessful in his bid to join the Mounties – the policing service which had just a decade earlier taken over provincial policing in B.C. – Maksymchuk was forced to leave his friends, family and province in the early 1960s in search of the career he coveted.

In Ontario, he found Canada’s second largest police organization – the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and, after waiting the six month residency requirement, passing a provincial knowledge test, and successfully fulfilling all joining demands, he found himself heading back west – practically halfway home to B.C. – to the northwestern town of Kenora as a new recruit.

Maksymchuk’s diverse policing career would span Canada’s most populous province. He served in communities from the remotest where the Manitoba border peaks with Ontario on the shore of Hudson Bay, to the tangled spaghetti highways around Toronto, Canada’s largest city. He trained with the Canadian Army at military bases within Ontario and became the first Provincial Coordinator of the OPP’s Tactics and Rescue Unit.

He would go on to become a Detective Inspector with the Criminal Investigation Branch, a unit world-renowned in police circles for its firsts in investigative techniques.

Retiring in 1994 as Deputy Commander of the Sudbury District, Maksymchuk and his wife, Myra, a Registered Nurse from Prince Edward Island, heeded the call of the mountains and elected to live in Vernon within the beloved Okanagan Valley. But the police bonds remained and Maks soon found himself connected to his former career through the OPP Veterans’ Association (OPPVA). Made up of active, former and retired uniform, auxiliary and civilian members and associates, the OPPVA embodies the spirit of and commitment to fellowship that has characterized the OPP since its creation in 1909. With over 2000 members within 23 Chapters spanning Ontario, the OPPVA serves as an essential conduit to shared communication with the OPP on important issues, ensuring that former members and their families remain linked to the OPP for continued wellness benefits as well as in the spirit of shared experience and camaraderie to the benefit of all.

Recently, Maksymchuk flew to Toronto with Myra from his home in B.C. to be honoured for his contributions after retirement. He was critical in reviving one of the OPPVA’s floundering Chapters and even while living in BC ensures its membership continues to thrive. He has written three books entwining family, friends, community and police duty against a backdrop of a changing Canada. The books place the OPP in a unique position in Canadian police history and give recognition to many veterans who served. He also initiated then advocated for the creation of the OPP’s “Silent Partner” award, a recognition that was created to honour the wives of OPP officers who served at remote detachments and contributed countless unpaid hours to supporting their husbands in their policing roles.

On May 31, in a unanimous decision over several other contenders, OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique presented Maksymchuk with the prestigious OPP Veteran of the Year Award for 2018.

Related:

Related:

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Coldstream cook to make Thanksgiving dinner in Italy

Just Posted

Okanagan Valley on watch for severe thunderstorms this weekend

Central, North and South Okanagan are all on watch for heavy rain, strong wind gusts, hail and more

Thunder Boyz Productions joins forces with Thrash Wrestling

TBPI production team to film matches on July 26-27 in Vernon and Kamloops

Canada’s “Queen of the Fiddle” to perform in Vernon this fall

Natalie MacMaster to perform at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Thursday, October 24

Artisans wanted for annual Enderby Festival

The Enderby Arts Festival Artisan Market slated to take place Saturday July 27

Bug Guys are back

The popular show is returning to the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Saturday, July 27 and Saturday, August 24

Rib-licious weekend on tap in Vernon

Elks Lodge hosts event at Curling Club

Twin bear cubs rescued after mom killed in hit and run on Highway 1

Rescue involved a passerby, Hope Mountain Black Bear Committee members, and conservation officers

B.C. dog thought to have been killed by raccoons found alive by Good Samaritan

City of Trail will be posting warning signs about aggressive raccoons near Gyro Park

Summerland thrift store has received odd donations and generous tips

Store volunteers recall unusual items and grateful customers

B.C. father haunted by ‘nightmares’ of daughter’s violent murder in 100 Mile House

Supreme Court Justice hears submissions for sentencing in Michael Martel case

Southern California jolted by biggest quake in 20 years

The 7.1-magnitude quake struck at 8:19 p.m. Friday and was centred 18 kilometres from Ridgecrest

Plans to save threatened B.C. caribou on hold as NDP mends fences

Environmental groups said they cheered April’s draft agreement to protect caribou from the threat of extinction

Report: Kawhi Leonard to leave Raptors, sign with L.A. Clippers

Won and done: Toronto wins NBA title, loses superstar

Kamloops car collision results in fatality

RCMP is currently coordinating this investigation with the BC Coroners Service

Most Read